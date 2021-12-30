First Dates star Fred Sirieix shares naked bath selfie

First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix stunned fans by posting a naked bath selfie on Twitter today (Thursday, December 30).

But before you get too excited, it’s worth mentioning that the photo is from 1978 and features him and his little brother.

The pair are sharing an outdoors bath in their grandfather’s garden.

With my little brother bathing au natural in my grandfather ‘s garden in 1978. We are all ex children, let’s not take life too seriously #tbt @ Les Trois Cerisiers https://t.co/nJ33bMYOvI — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) December 30, 2021

Fred captioned the post: “With my little brother bathing au natural in my grandfather ‘s garden in 1978. We are all ex children, let’s not take life too seriously #tbt @ Les Trois Cerisiers.”

The star flashed the flesh for real on Instagram earlier this week though, leaving his fans feeling flustered.

Did Fred from First Dates post a naked selfie?

Fred, who is the maitre d’ in the First Dates restaurant, posted a snap of himself in bed. Topless.

The Frenchman’s followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Dear Lord Fred!! I wasn’t expecting that on my insta tonight! Oh La La !!” wrote one fan.

Another added: “No one’s going to sleep well after seeing that and I’m a heterosexual male, it’s got me all hot phew.”

“Jeez Fred what a fright! Thought I’d opened the wrong thing there!” joked someone else.

“Do you need tucking in?” asked another while others wondered how he got his chest so smooth.

But not everyone thought the 49-year-old’s raunchy pic was appropriate with some voicing pity for the star’s fiancée.

“I would go mad if my boyfriend posted that for the world!” one follower commented.

She was quickly shot down however by Fred’s partner, known only as Fruitcake.

We’ve seen a lot of Fred Sirieix over Christmas

Fruitcake said: “def not mad considering I took the pic and told him to post it hope you had a lovely Christmas and all the best for 2022 #happynewyear.”

Consider yourself told!

Fred and Dianne scored an impressive 38 (Credit: BBC)

Fred was last seen on TV on Christmas Day when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing‘s festive special.

He was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell for the yuletide treat.

Fred even dyed his hair bright red for the show to match Dianne who is famous for her fire-engine red locks.

And the pair scored an impressive 38 points for their routine, which saw them do the quickstep to the tune of “Merry Christmas Everyone.”

But despite his impressive score, Fred was pipped to the post by singer Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima who scored a perfect 40 for their cha-cha-cha to “Feliz Navidad”.

You can catch Fred on First Dates at Christmas streaming on All4.

