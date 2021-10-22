Judi love strictly
Strictly fans angry Judi Love will take a ‘better dancer’s place’ next week

The Loose Women star's announcement puts other dancers at risk of elimination

By Joshua Haigh

Strictly Come Dancing fans have admitted their frustration over Judi Love being allowed to sit out a week of the show.

The Loose Women presenter confirmed last night (October 21) that she has contracted coronavirus.

As a result, Judi will not be dancing this week on Strictly.

Judi Love will not be performing on Strictly this week (Credit: BBC)

What are Strictly fans saying about Judi Love?

Judi has been in the bottom two for the last couple of weeks and was one of the favourites to be voted out this week.

Some viewers are annoyed the star will survive another week by default, and that a couple with a better track record will now be voted out.

Fans took to social media following Judi’s announcement to share their frustrations.

“I think #Strictly should take a stand and say that after a certain week dancers can’t come back if they get covid,” said one fan.

“It doesn’t seem fair that Judi will take a better dancers place. Yes, I know Tom [Fletcher] came back, but he had a chance of getting to the final!”

A second viewer said: “I bet Judi is thrilled she’s automatically through to another week? I bet they all want a Covid positive test especially if they keep being in the bottom 2…”

“Judi Love would have gone this weekend as well #Strictly,” ranted a third fan.

A fourth said angrily: “Judi’s plan to avoid being booted from #Strictly’s dance-off this week is to have a week off. A better contestant will go and she’ll still be there wasting airtime…”

“With Judi Love out for now who will the judges pick on to keep her seat warm in the bottom two?” added a fifth.

However, others rallied round to wish Judi well.

“Love you Judi, get well soon,” said one.

Another added: “Oh gosh sending you love for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you strutting your stuff the following week.”

Judi has regularly found herself in the bottom two on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What has Judi said?

Judi took to Twitter on Thursday night to share the news that she wouldn’t be performing on Saturday.

She said in a tweet: “Hey my lovelies! It’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19.

“Hoping to make a speedy recovery and dance for you next weekend. Stay safe and thank you for your well wishes!”

A Strictly spokesman added: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

The pair had been due to perform the Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John on this week’s show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, Saturday, October 23, at 7:05pm.

