Strictly stars Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe dealt blow by expert following latest elimination

Strictly stars Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe may have escaped the dance -off but that doesn’t mean they’ve escaped the blow of an expert.

Over the weekend audiences and (some) judges were wowed by the efforts of the celebrity contestants and their partners. To coincide with the 100th anniversary of the BBC, all the pairs performed routines inspired by classic TV shows.

These included the theme tunes from Grange Hill, EastEnders, Doctor Who and the howling sirens from the Casualty intro.

Ellie and Johannes tangoed to the infamous Casualty theme tune. However, all was not rosy.

Ellie and Johannes have been dealt a blow by an expert (Credit: BBC)

A blow for Strictly star Ellie Taylor?

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren said: “Based on their body language, Ellie Taylor and Molly Rainford could well be in a very precarious position next week.”

There had been rumours that Johannes and Ellie are struggling with their connection.

Darren stated: “Ellie and her partner Johannes have struggled to find chemistry within their partnership and while they’re now displaying a stronger bond, they don’t seem to share as strong a connection as some of the other couples in the contest.”

Darren stated that this teamed with the lack of technical ability could be Ellie’s downfall.

Did the tension reflect in their performance? They performed a dramatic tango wearing an elegant version of the Casualty scrubs.

The judges gave their feedback to Ellie and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

What did the judges say?

On Saturday night, the judges gave their views.

Motsi Mabuse said: “This is a marathon and you are slowly getting there,” but asked for a little more action and understanding.

Shirley Ballas however, commented on their “great chemistry together” so maybe she sees a partnership beginning to blossom!

Whilst it made Craig Revel Horwood laugh, he called their dance a “a very generic, lobotomised version of the Tango”. Oh dear, oh dear.

Ellie is famed for her ability to make people laugh but a snide chuckle from Craig is not what even the most hard-skinned comedian desires. Both Ellie’s parents were supporting her in the audience and were impressed by her score of 29. Finally, an episode of Casualty with a happy ending… for now.

The pair look pretty happy on Ellie’s Instagram recently too, with the comedian describing a furry friend they met as “such a lovely mix of the both of us”.

Her comment was shared alongside a photo of Ellie and Johannes feeding a sheep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Taylor (@elliejanetaylor)

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, there was a fair amount of controversy on Twitter over the choice of celebrating such an event by dancing to TV theme tunes.

One viewer tweeted: “I am bemused by the choice of songs as I don’t think the dances go with the themes.”

However, another fan loved it and said: “I always watch Casualty with my family and thought the drama was really funny.”

Ellie managed to avoid the dance-off so is the last laugh on her or could she be throwing in her dancing shoes next week?

Read more: Richard Madeley slams Strictly amidst fears for Hamza after ‘silly’ Richie and Giovanni decision

What do you think of Ellie and Johannes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.