Strictly star Ellie Taylor dealt big blow following ‘low’ score last weekend

Strictly star Ellie Taylor has been dealt a big blow following the low score she received for her performance last weekend.

According to the bookmakers, the comedian is favourite to be the next celebrity voted off the show this weekend.

Ellie and Johannes picked up just 22 points last week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Ellie Taylor gets low score

Last weekend wasn’t a particularly spectacular one for Ellie on the scoring front.

The 38-year-old and her dance partner Johannes Radebe performed a Rumba to Alone by Heart.

However, it didn’t go down particularly well with the judges, unfortunately.

They ended up scoring Ellie and Johannes just 22 points, with Craig Revel Horwood being particularly harsh by giving them a three.

“It lacked passion, I’m afraid,” the 57-year-old said.

Their incredibly low score placed them second from bottom on the leaderboard. Only Tony Adams and Katya Jones were below them.

However, despite their low score, the duo were safe from the dance-off, meaning they lived to see another week.

Earlier this week, Ellie and Johannes’ dance for week eight was revealed.

The duo will be performing a Charleston to the tune of Friendship by Elaine Page and Bernard Cribbins.

Ellie is favourite to leave the show next (Credit: BBC)

Not looking good for Strictly star Ellie Taylor

However, according to the bookmakers, this weekend’s performance could well be Ellie’s last on the show.

The comedian is currently the bookies’ favourite to leave the show next.

She has odds of 5/2 to be the next celebrity to be shown the door.

“Ellie Taylor is our 5/2 favourite to be next out, she will want a return to form after finding themselves second from the bottom of the leader board when they’d topped it the week before,” Sam Boswell of BetVictor said.

“She is closely followed by former Arsenal captain Tony Adams; he will need all the might of the Gunners fanbase to keep him in.

“Others at risk include Kym Marsh at 4/1 and Fleur East also 4/1.”

At the other end of the scale is Hamza Yassin, who is 80/1 to leave next. Hamza is also the bookies current favourite to win the show.

Dianne defended Shirley the other day (Credit: BBC)

Dianne defends Shirley

Meanwhile, in other Strictly-related news, Dianne Buswell has once again come to the defence of Shirley Ballas.

On Saturday, Shirley accidentally called Dianne, Diana, during the show.

This sparked furious backlash from some viewers, who branded Shirley “rude” for getting Dianne’s name wrong.

During It Takes Two on Wednesday night, Dianne was asked if she minded being called Diana by Shirley.

“No not at all,” she replied.

“And she actually apologised to me personally and said it was an honest mistake. It happens. My partner calls me, well did call me Diana all the time, so I quite like it,” she continued.

“We’re all human, we’re all doing the best we can and sometimes people make mistakes. And I don’t want anyone to come after her just for that.”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, November 12) at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

