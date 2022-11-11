Strictly star Hamza Yassin reveals real reason he’s single in confession about love life

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has revealed why he’s single.

Over the past several weeks, the presenter, 32, has been impressing fans and judges with his dancing. He’s currently partnered with professional dancer Jowita Przystal, 28, on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to The Guardian recently, Hamza opened up about the struggles he has with his love life.

Hamza is a wildlife cameraman and often works remotely (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Hamza Yassin from Strictly single?

He told the publication: “My job doesn’t really allow for a relationship. How can you sustain a relationship, like: ‘I’m sending you a text message from a satellite phone, because I’m in the Arctic for two months.’

“It’s more of a job kind of problem, rather than a place, though the place definitely adds to it.”

Hamza is a wildlife cameraman and has presented shows such as Scotland: My Life in the Wild and Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

Asked if he was on a dating app, the star revealed he wasn’t and would have to “set the net at 150 miles” if he was to join one.

He added: “I do feel isolated on probably one day a year when I’m just having a down day.”

Hamza is paired with Jowita on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Hamza and Jowita’s friendship

Despite being single, Hamza certainly has strong friendships around him, including with his dance partner Jowita.

The pair appear to be getting along very well and have taken to social media to gush about one another.

Sharing a snap of the two back in October, Hamza wrote: “My Queen!!! What can I say, thank you for a great week, and thank you for caring for me throughout it all!

“And thank you to all who have voted for us to stay in! Both @jowitaprzystal and I appreciate it very much.

“Behind every great King, is a greater Queen!” @bbcstrictly #happiestman #strictly #hamzita #tango #Halloween.”

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “I was so lucky to be there on Saturday, you were amazing and you absolutely made my mum’s night by have a tiny tango with her… thank you for being such a lovely person, she has not stopped talking about it.”

A second wrote: “My winners. You are so lovely and each week you getting better and better. You are amazing, keep smiling. Winners for me.”

Another added: “We’ve never watched Strictly until now – every Saturday night we all look forward to watching your dance!! You guys are amazing and the routines just get better and better.”

And a fourth user said: “My King and Queen of the Strictly dance floor. You put the biggest smile on my face every single Saturday. #TeamHamzita all the way.”

Jowita also took to her Instagram page last week to reveal how proud she was of Hamza.

She wrote: “What a night! We’ve opened the show and honestly I couldn’t be more prouder of you partner @hamzayassin90!

“You gave it all and see that joy coming from your heart through all that dance was everything! And such great comments from the judges!!! Cloud nine!!!”

