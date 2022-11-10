Strictly pro Dianne Buswell reveals Shirley Ballas’ secret apology for on-air remark to her

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has revealed that Shirley Ballas secretly apologised to her for ‘rude’ remark she made to her.

The pro dancer has urged fans not to go after Shirley for mistakenly getting her name wrong on the show last weekend.

Dianne Buswell appeared on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell talks Shirley Ballas

During Saturday’s edition of Strictly, Shirley made an embarrassing blunder when speaking to Dianne and her dance partner, Tyler West.

Whilst giving her feedback to the pair, Shirley accidentally referred to Dianne as Diana.

Viewers were in uproar, with some branding Shirley “rude” for getting the Australian dancer’s name wrong.

Last night, during It Takes Two, Dianne addressed Shirley’s mistake – and reiterated that it’s no big deal.

When asked if she minded that Shirley had got her name wrong, Dianne said: “No not at all.

“And she actually apologised to me personally and said it was an honest mistake. It happens. My partner calls me, well did call me Diana all the time, so I quite like it,” she continued.

“We’re all human, we’re all doing the best we can and sometimes people make mistakes. And I don’t want anyone to come after her just for that.”

Shirley made an embarrassing blunder (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell defends Shirley

This isn’t the first time that Dianne has defended the Striclty judge from criticisim.

Following the show, Dianne took to Instagram to share a thank you message with her fans for their support.

However, she also addressed the abuse Shirley had been getting, simply for getting her name wrong.

“I have seen a lot of hateful comments aimed at Shirley simply for adding an A to the end of my name which doesn’t offend me,” she wrote.

“What does make me upset is seeing someone bullied online,” she continued.

“We are all human and doing the best we can. Let’s please be kind to one another and not put each other down.”

Shirley hit out at a troll on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

Shirley slams troll attacking her son

The Strictly judge clashed with a troll on Twitter recently, but not because of her Dianne-related blunder.

Instead, the 62-year-old hit out at a troll who was abusing her son, Mark Ballas.

The troll wrote a cruel tweet about Mark’s stint on Dancing With the Stars, in which he is paired up with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

“Charli is BORING! And Mark with that dirty long hair and being given the ringer of the season. Thanks but no,” they tweeted.

Shirley caught wind of the tweet and quickly fired back.

“You have children? Your message is not constructive in any way,” she wrote.

“Attacking a person’s appearance that’s my son you’re talking about. Dirty hair? And how would you know that?

“Disgusting and not setting an example when it comes to a person’s looks, keep your comments to dance thank you.”

That’s them told!

Read more: Strictly pair Tony Adams and Katya Jones break silence on ‘spat’ as he brands pro ‘over-critical’

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 12 at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.