Shirley Ballas supported as she slams troll for ‘disgusting’ remark about her son Mark

Shirley Ballas’ son, Mark, was abused online by a cruel troll on Twitter earlier today (Tuesday, November 8).

However, the troll didn’t bank on Mark’s mum, Shirley seeing the tweet and hitting back!

Mark, son of Shirley Ballas, abused online

Shirley’s son, Mark, is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars in the US and is paired up with TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio.

Earlier today, one viewer shared their thoughts on Charli.

“Unpopular opinion: Charli is great but she bores me. Like we know you can dance, but gives us something else,” they tweeted.

A cruel troll then replied to their tweet. They wrote: “Exactly. Charli is BORING! And Mark with that dirty long hair and being given the ringer of the season. Thanks but no.”

Their tweet caught the eye of Shirley, who quickly took the opportunity to hit back at the troll.

“You have children? Your message is not constructive in any way,” she tweeted.

“Attacking a person’s appearance that’s my son you’re talking about. Dirty hair? And how would you know that?” she continued.

“Disgusting and not setting an example when it comes to a person’s looks, keep your comments to dance thank you.”

Fans of Shirley Ballas react as she defends son

Plenty of Shirley’s followers took to the replies to show their support for the Strictly judge

“Not with your breath Shirley. Your boy is absolutely SMASHING IT and Charli looks unbelievable!!! See them in the final!” Drag Race star Michelle Visage wrote.

“That person has nothing better to say on Twitter than spread negative energy!!!!!! Awful!!!! Shirley, I know as a mom I would also be in there,” Motsi Mabuse tweeted.

“Just so disgusting!! See you soon.”

“Well said Shirley, some people’s comments are very disrespectful. It says more about them as a person,” another follower said.

“Well said. And I think his hair is very becoming!” another wrote.

Shirley opens up about backlash

During this season of Strictly, Shirley has received a lot of backlash over some of the feedback she’s given contestants.

There have also been calls for her to be sacked, purely because of who she’s saved on the show during the dance offs.

Now, Shirley has revealed that the trolling she’s received this year has been “worse” than last year.

“Every year I get a little bit [of trolling], but this year it’s worse. Someone said, ‘When can we vote you off the show?’ You know that thing they had for Holly [Willoughby] and Phil [Schofield] when they did a petition?” she told the Mirror.

“You couldn’t be further from sexist than I am. If you chose to put Richie and Fleur in the bottom two, you did that, not me.”

She then continued, revealing a sweet gesture Anton Du Beke did for her when she was upset.

“I haven’t had a good couple of weeks and I was having this secret tear and from the side he could see it. He took his little handkerchief out of his top pocket and told me to take it,” she said.

She said her mother has washed and pressed it and she will give it back to him.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 12 at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

