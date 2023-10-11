Strictly fans declare ‘the curse is working its magic’ as Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola spark romance rumours

Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have sparked romance rumours following their appearance on This Morning today.

The stars appeared on Wednesday’s show to discuss their upcoming dance on the BBC show on Saturday (October 14). Ellie and Vito will be performing a samba to Barry Manilow’s Copacabana.

But as they made their This Morning appearance, some viewers thought they could see some sparks flying…

Ellie and Vito looked very close on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on This Morning

Speaking about their time on the show so far, Vito said: “Every single day, every single week, we’re having so much fun and Ellie is a great student,” as he cuddled up to her.

He added: “This girl next to me at the beginning said to me, ‘I’ve never done anything sorry I’m going to be the best student.’ And then every week she comes in with these skills and she learns fast. Of course we work hard but honestly it pays back.”

Ellie said: “Yeah but it’s credit to you because you’re a great teacher.”

Vito then exclaimed: “And you’re a great student!”

Vito gushed over Ellie, calling her the “best student” (Credit: ITV)

Host Rochelle Humes gushed: “Oh look at them, it’s lovely.”

Craig Doyle cut in: “Oh hello…” as Ellie and Vito laughed.

Reckon the strictly curse is working its magic.

Coronation Street star Ellie went on to say that Vito “believes in her”, adding: “I don’t have much belief in myself so the fact that he believes in me is like, ‘I know that you can do it so I’m going to push you.'”

Viewers shared their thoughts on X – formerly known as Twitter – and thought Ellie and Vito looked “cosy”. One person said: “They look very cosy,” followed by the eyes emoji.

Ellie and Vito got viewers talking today… (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “They are incredibly close, his arm around Ellie. Reckon the Strictly curse is working its magic.”

A third added: “Why are they cuddling on the sofa?”

This isn’t the first time that Ellie and Vito have sparked romance rumours. During an interview with The Sun, the pair reportedly put on another cosy display as they gushed over each other.

Ellie told Vito: “You are the most genuine and loving person ever, ever. You give the best cuddles and I’m excited to see the bonds that we build over the course of our Strictly journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

Strictly this weekend

This Saturday, Ellie and Vito will perform their samba and fans can’t wait to see them dance.

Read more: Strictly star reveals his wife has suffered heartbreaking third miscarriage in devastating message

One person gushed on Instagram: “Let’s go team Ellie & Vito.”

Another added: “Samba!!! Let’s go Ellie and Vito.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 14) from 6:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.