Strictly star Ellie Leach sparks romance rumours with pro Vito Coppola following split from boyfriend

Strictly star Ellie Leach and her dance partner pro Vito Coppola have sparked romance rumours after the pair looked smitten during an interview together.

In a chat with The Sun, the paper reported that Ellie and Vito seemed very cosy on a sofa as they discussed their Strictly pairing.

As Ellie nestled up next to Vito, she said: “You are the most genuine and loving person ever, ever.”

Former Corrie star Ellie is thrilled to be dancing with Vito Coppola (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach on Vito’s cuddles

The former Coronation Street actress, 22, said: “You give the best cuddles and I’m excited to see the bonds that we build over the course of our Strictly journey.”

Ellie and 30-year-old Vito couldn’t stop smiling and looking at one another during the interview. And Vito admitted that they were both “so happy” to be coupled up together. The dancer explained: “We ran to each other like a slow mo running in the movie, I was so happy. We jump, well, she jumped on me, and we twisted and we make the first lift of our Strictly journey already!”

Ellie split from her boyfriend Reagan Pettman in May this year. The couple had been together for five years when Ellie reportedly discovered Reagan had cheated on her.

According to insiders, Strictly has come at the perfect time for the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

Strictly gives Ellie ‘something to smile about’

One source alleged to The Mirror: “Ellie has had a hard few months. Leaving Corrie was emotional for her because she loved the show and the cast so much. And then on top of that she learned that Reagan had gone behind her back, and they split up. It was very sad, but for her the trust was gone and there was no way back for them as a couple.

“Ellie is a really positive person and always has a smile on her face – but it’s been a difficult time. That’s why it was brilliant that she has landed Strictly, it has really given her something to smile about.”

Ellie joins a raft of new stars for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

And it sounds like her pairing with Vito could be the cherry on the cake for Ellie. However, there is one downside that all the training in close proximity brings for Ellie and Vito.

Vito, who made the finals in 2022 with dance partner Fleur East, explained: “Her skin is so sensitive that she bruises so fast. But every bruise from our rehearsal is like the transformation of the dance.” Ellie agreed saying it was “part of our journey”.

ED! has contacted reps for Ellie and Vito for comment.

Read more: Strictly 2023 star Ellie Leach profile: Is former Corrie star single? And who’s her famous cousin?

The first Strictly live show is on BBC One at 6.15pm tonight (September 23).

Do you think Ellie and Vito would make a cute couple? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts!