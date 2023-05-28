Ex Coronation Street star Ellie Leach has split from her boyfriend of five years, it’s been reported.

In a tumultuous week for Ellie, the news comes days after her final scenes on Corrie aired. The actress played Ellie Windass on the soap. She is said to have “taken time to reflect” since leaving the show – and these plans do not apparently include boyfriend Reagan Pettman.

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach ‘splits from boyfriend’

Ellie dated dancer Reagan Pettman for five years. However, the pair have now reportedly split, according to The Sun.

The source alleged: “Ellie has the world at her feet after stepping away from Corrie and she has taken time to reflect on which direction her life is going in. Ellie and Reagan decided to call things a day and she is making the most of her single status.”

Faye Windass flees the Cobbles

This week’s episodes of Coronation Street saw Faye Windass leave Weatherfield, apparently for good. Faye had struggled with her decision since the re-emergence of estranged daughter Miley and old flame Jackson.

In spite of boyfriend Craig’s best efforts to keep Faye – including proposing to her – Faye was unable to deny her heart. As Jackson and Miley left Weatherfield, they begged Faye to come too.

After initially saying no, Faye realised that this was where her true future lay. Seeing the turmoil that Faye faced, Craig gave her his reluctant blessing to leave.

Wasting no time, Faye packed a bag and joined Jackson and Miley in their exit from the Street. Her exit comes after a twelve-year stint on the soap, having joined in January 2011.

