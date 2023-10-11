Strictly star reveals his wife has suffered heartbreaking third miscarriage in devastating message

In the latest news concerning the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, a former contestant and his wife have opened up about suffering three devastating miscarriages.

Blue singer Simon Webbe, 45, danced with pro partner Kristina Rihanoff and was a runner up in the 2014 series of the BBC One dance series. They finished behind that year’s Strictly winners Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev.

Now, however, Simon and his real-life partner Ayshen have addressed their “devastating” losses to help others going through miscarriage feel less alone.

Simon Webbe sings as he performs alongside his Blue bandmates (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly news: Simon Webbe and wife Ayshen reveal ‘it’s not been easy’

Tommy’s – a charity researching the causes and prevention of pregnancy complications, miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth – posted about Simon and Ayshen yesterday (Tuesday October 10) as part of #BabyLossAwarenessWeek.

An image of the couple embracing was shared as details of their painful journey to become parents were expanded upon in the post’s caption.

“It’s not been easy but we are still on this journey and trying to stay positive,” they are quoted as saying.

‘I didn’t really have the time to grieve myself’

Simon and Ayshen married in 2018. They went through two devastating miscarriages, and a failed round of IVF, before their daughter Cyan was born in 2021.

But since then they’ve also suffered another miscarriage, and an unsuccessful frozen embryo transfer.

According to the Instagram post, Ayshen struggled with guilt after the losses. And Simon found it hard to look after his own mental health.

All I wanted was to get my wife through it.

“All I wanted was to get my wife through it, I didn’t really have the time to grieve myself,” he is quoted as saying.

They now feel ready to help raise awareness – and are urging people going through similar situations to not be alone and suffer in silence.

Simon Webbe his wife Ayshen have been married for five years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You can’t fix it but you can be there and listen’

“Sometimes it’s about admitting what you cannot do,” Simon advises hopeful dads and supporting partners.

“You can’t fix it but you can be there and listen. Find a way to cope with your own emotions, whether that’s a beer with a mate or a walk.”

Additionally, Simon and Ayshen both added further comments onto Tommy’s post.

Simon said: “Trauma is something that needs to be shared and spoken about, out loud. So proud of my wife @ayshenwebbe for opening up. Thank you @tommys.”

And Ayshen added: “Thank you so much for helping us raise awareness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy’s (@tommys)

How Insta users reacted

Sympathetic Instagram users were grateful to the couple for speaking about the problems they have encountered.

“Thank you for recognising IVF loss as significant. It is devastating and challenging to deal with,” one person wrote in the post’s comments section.

“Refreshing to hear the word trauma used. You hear how pregnancy loss is common, and just one of those things but every loss is a trauma for the individuals involved and trauma can be so destroying,” said another.

And a third person told them: “Sending you so much love! So brave and strong!”

Read more: Strictly star fears she’ll be next target of kidnap plot: ‘I travel everywhere with caution’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.