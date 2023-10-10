Strictly star fears she’ll be next target of kidnap plot: ‘I travel everywhere with caution’

With news of a plot to kidnap and harm This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, that was fortunately foiled, Strictly star Shirley Ballas has shared her fears and worries.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley has spoken out over how the news regarding Holly’s kidnap has made her “nervous” and that she feels cautious about travelling.

Shirley is well-established in the dance community, but since becoming the head judge on Strictly in 2017, she has been thrust into the public eye, a spotlight that comes with some warning.

Shirley Ballas’ kidnap concerns

“The news about Holly has made me a little bit nervous. Let’s just say, I travel everywhere with caution,” she told the Daily Star.

Shirley, who has experienced severe trolling, added: “I’m not free as a bird like I used to be. I’m always a little bit cautious about where I’m going, especially if I’m out on my own. I would be wrong to say I don’t worry about it. Of course you do. These are the times that we live in, and I think it’s very sad.”

Shirley has been opened about her experience with trolls, even revealing she sought medical help following some of the abuse.

Unfortunately, the news around Holly hits close to home. Her son, Mark Ballas, a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in the US was involved with kidnap threats.

The threats came when he partnered gymnast Shawn Johnson on the show in 2009. Shawn’s stalker broke onto the Dancing with the Stars set and tried to kidnap her after becoming obsessed with her on the show. Shawn and Mark were able to overcome that and went on to win that season.

Understanding the impact this would have on Holly and her entire family, Shirley said: “My heart goes out to Holly because I know what she’s going through is an awful experience. I just feel for her and her family.”

Holly’s ITV return

The ordeal has seen Holly depart from hosting the ITV morning show for a few weeks, with her return date rumoured to be after the October half term.

For Thursday’s (October 5) episode of the ITV daytime series, Holly was replaced by Alison Hammond. This was due to being informed about the alleged plot the evening before.

Since then, Holly has had a police guard at her home. Many celebrity pals have shared words of support and love online and on This morning.

