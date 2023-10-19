Sign Strictly star Eddie Kadi will leave this weekend?: ‘That will ring alarm bells’

Could Strictly star Eddie Kadi be leaving the show this weekend? The bookies certainly seem to think so!

Eddie narrowly missed out on elimination last week – but will his luck hold out this week?

Eddie and Karen survived last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Will Strictly star Eddie Kadi survive another week?

Last weekend, Eddie and his dance partner, Karen Hauer, found themselves in the dance-off alongside Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal.

Luckily for Eddie and Karen, the judges unanimously voted to save them over Jody, meaning the Paralympian was sent packing.

However, according to the bookies, Eddie’s survival in the competition could be short-lived.

Eddie and Karen are set to perform a samba on Saturday (October 21) – however, things don’t always pan out well for couples who do the complex dance.

According to William Hill Vegas, the Brazilian routine has been responsible for a whopping 20% of all eliminations from Strictly over the past six seasons. In fact, Les Dennis was eliminated after doing the Samba in week two!

Strictly star Eddie Kadi to be eliminated next?

With Eddie set to take on the samba this weekend, William Hill have him as favourite to be eliminated next, with odds of 13/8.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: “The Samba is often perceived as one of the trickier routines in Strictly Come Dancing, though few would have imagined it to contribute to more than one in five Ballroom eliminations since 2018.

“That statistic will ring alarm bells for Eddie Kadi, who will be braving the Brazilian dance this weekend despite scoring a shaky 24 points in last week’s episode, with the comedian our current favourite to leave the show on Sunday,” he then continued.

“Kadi is 13/8 with us to be eliminated this weekend, with Zara McDermott not far behind at 7/4, whilst Bobby Brazier has muscled his way into the outright favourite position alongside Nigel Harman, with the two Eastenders stars both 9/4 to win the show.”

Bobby and Dianne were on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Bobby and Dianne break their silence

Meanwhile, in other Strictly news, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell have broken their silence on why they looked so “deflated” on Saturday.

Bobby and Dianne performed a tango on Saturday. It picked up 30 points. However, both seemed visibly upset, with Dianne even shedding a tear after.

Both appeared on It Takes Two last night. “You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge’s comments, why is that? What was going through your head?” Bobby was asked.

“Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges’ comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges’ comments,” he replied.

“Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me,” he then added.

