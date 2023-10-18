Karen Hauer dealt fresh blow over Strictly partner Eddie Kadi by former pro Brendan Cole

Strictly pro Karen Hauer has been hit with yet more troubles after an already tricky week. First she was in the dance-off with partner Eddie Kadi and then came reports of her marriage breakdown.

Now she’s been dealt another blow by former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole.

Brendan told Sky Bingo: “Everyone can have an amazing week and find a particular dance that suits them, and this is where one can really shine and get great scores.”

But he doesn’t think much of comedian Eddie’s dancing skills. The pair performed an American Smooth to Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb on Saturday night (October 14).

Brendan added: “The reality is every single week you are given a new challenge and if you’re not particularly able, which I don’t think he is, he’s always going to be at the bottom end of the leader board.”

Karen and Eddie’s American Smooth was called a ‘dance disaster’ (Credit: BBC Strictly / YouTube)

Karen Hauer’s Strictly stress

Eddie and Karen had been riding high after scoring a 10 from Shirley Ballas in week three for their Men In Black-inspired dance.

However, Brendan told Sky Bingo that he thought the high score was “ridiculous”. He said: “Occasionally there might be a fluke where one can end up at the top, it’s just like that for some people.”

Karen and Eddie faced Jody Cundy and Jowita Pryzstal in the dance-off on Sunday (October 15) night’s show.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley voted unanimously to save the pair.

Karen said on Instagram: “Well that was a close call… Happy to be coming back to the dance floor with my best pal and partner in dance crime Eddie Kadi. I’ll always be proud of you.”

She added: “Thank you for all your lovely comments and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer Wyn-Jones (@karenhauer)

Karen’s marriage breakdown

Karen reportedly left rehearsals without her wedding ring on Tuesday amid reports that her marriage to Jordan Wyn-Jones is over. Sources claim there was “no ill-will whatsoever” behind the split after just 16 months together.

Karen’s first marriage to dance partner Matthew Hauer ended in 2009. She then split from second husband and fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton in 2018.

She married fitness professional Jordan, 34, last year and described their wedding as a “fairytale” but back in August, Karen admitted that they were having counselling to help with their relationship.

Read more: Strictly fans spot unexpected ‘feud’ between two of the show’s biggest stars

Do you agree with Brendan’s thoughts on Karen and Eddie? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts!