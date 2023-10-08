Strictly viewers fume over Shirley Ballas’ scoring of Eddie Kadi last night: ‘What a waste’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans were fuming over Shirley Ballas’ scoring of Eddie Kadi.

The iconic dance show made its return to TV screens on Saturday night (October 7) for another jaw-dropping episode. This week, it was Movie Week – and it’s fair to say the celebs set the dance floor on fire.

So much so that Shirley Ballas was left gushing over comedian Eddie – but viewers seemed to disagree, especially when it came to the score she gave him.

Eddie and Karen set the dance floor on fire (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans fume over Shirley’s scoring

During Saturday’s show, Eddie and his partner Karen Hauer took to the dance floor to perform a routine inspired by the movie Men in Black. Dressed in tuxedos, the duo got the nation, and the audience, on their feet as they put on a show.

When it came to the judges’ feedback, they couldn’t help but dish out the compliments to Eddie, in particular Shirley.

What was Shirley thinking?!

She said: “When you do something well, it needs rewarding. This was slick, it had style, it was edgy, it was entertaining, you found your groove. Everything that you love in dance you were able to bring today as a partnership, I absolutely loved it.”

Later on, it was time for the judges’ scores in which Shirley awarded Eddie the first 10 of the series! However, fans watching the show seemed to disagree.

Shirley awarded the first 10 of the new series (Credit: BBC)

‘What a waste’ says Strictly 2023 fan

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty of Strictly fans claimed that Eddie’s dance wasn’t worthy of a 10, seeing how early on we are in the series. One viewer said: “Eddie getting a 10? It was good not 10 worthy though imo.”

Anyone else think a 10 was a bit much?

A second chimed in and added: “Strictly am sorry but Eddie’s dance was not worth a 10! What a waste of a 10 and way to early. Lots of amazing performances tonight but not quite 10s yet.”

A third quipped: “I say this with no disrespect to Eddie, but Shirley, that dance did not deserve a 10.” Another fan agreed: “Sorry but after watching Eddie’s dance again, what was Shirley thinking with that 10?!”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Anyone else think a 10 was a bit much for Eddie and Karen?”

What else did Strictly fans say?

Other fans totally loved Eddie and Karen’s performance though and were quick to send their congratulations. One fan said: “Euphoria for Eddie & Karen. That’s the first 10 of the series!!! Congrats!!”

A second proclaimed: “Well done again Eddie and Karen that was such an amazing and incredible from you both this week.”

Read more: Favourite to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023 this weekend revealed

The Strictly results show airs tonight from 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.