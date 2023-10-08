Favourite to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023 this weekend revealed

The routines for Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s Movie Week are in the can… but which celebrity’s end credits are set to roll, according to the betting odds?

Les Dennis was the first famous face to leave the Strictly ballroom last weekend. He and pro partner Nancy Xu lost out in the dance off in what fans reckoned was the “right decision”.

However, despite being tipped to be a leading contender for elimination, the bookies didn’t actually price Les up as the most likely to go first.

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez look gutted as they’re confirmed for the dance off last week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly 2023 betting odds: Week 3

Instead, DJ Nikita Kanda was considered the favourite to be the first to depart.

She and her pro partner Gorka Marquez were indeed in the bottom two, along with Les and Nancy.

And while Nikita survived to dance another day, the bookies still don’t believe she will get much further in the competition.

Nikita and Gorka survived the first dance off of the series against face Nancy Xu and Les Dennis (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is the favourite to be the second celebrity to leave Strictly 2023?

That’s because, at 5/6, Nikita is rated most likely by BitcoinCasinos.com to leave at this Movie Week stage.

Jody Cundy, meanwhile, is considered to be the 3/1 second favourite to go. He dances with pro Jowita Przystal, who was victorious in 2022 alongside Hamza Yassin.

And Zara McDermott (partnered with Graziano di Prima) and Krishnan Guru-Murthy (who dances with Lauren Oakley) are joint third faves to be voted out, with both priced at 8/1.

Is Bobby Brazier favourite to win Strictly 2023?

Furthermore, at this stage of the series, Eddie Kadi (10/1) and Adam Thomas (12/1) are also considered to be close to the elimination action.

However, after that, the odds widen quite a bit. And it certainly seems that Layton Williams, Angela Scanlon, Ellie Leach, Nigel Harman, and Bobby Brazier can be expected to ‘keeeeeeeep dancing!’ for a good few weeks yet!

The rest of those odds in full…

Annabel Croft 16/1

Amanda Abbington 33/1

Angela Rippon 40/1

Layton Williams 100/1

Angela Scanlon 100/1

Ellie Leach 150/1

Nigel Harman 150/1

Bobby Brazier 150/1

