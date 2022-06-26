Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood divided Sunday Brunch viewers with his fashion choices during his appearance on Channel 4 today.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 57, was guest on today’s (June 26) show alongside actress Lisa McGrillis and rugby player Joe Marler.

But while Craig‘s look certainly caught the eye of those watching at home, not everybody was sure they liked it.

Indeed, one criticism levelled at his bright red shirt and ripped jeans combo was that it wasn’t ‘age appropriate’.

Craig Revel Horwood on Sunday Brunch

Telly fave Craig looked suitably fabulous to many of his fans – with his Hawaiian-style shirt coming in for lots of approval on Twitter.

“Love the shirt!” gushed one supporter.

Meanwhile, another fan wanted to snap one up for themselves.

“Where did you get that shirt from you are wearing on SB?” they enquired.

Elsewhere on social media, Craig’s chunky grey trainers were also coveted.

“@CraigRevHorwood what are those trainers you had on on @SundayBrunchC4 ?,” someone asked, adding a heart eyes emoji to their post.

And someone else complimented him and his footwear: “@CraigRevHorwood – great fun to watch you on @SundayBrunchC4 this morning. As usual, fab-u-lous!

“Loved the trainers you were wearing. Where did you get them please? TIA.”

Furthermore, one fan reckoned Craig’s whole, if casual, ensemble was a winner.

“That’s the best I’ve seen Craig look in ages #SundayBrunch,” they tweeted.

But not everyone agreed.

One person, spying Craig’s trousers, sniffed: “Ripped jeans? Must be on hard times.”

And someone else cringed: “Craig… Doesn’t do age appropriate dressing then? #SundayBrunch.”

However, yet another viewer was not having any of the more critical comments, passionately defending Craig’s style.

They dismissed the haters: “Folks sat in their skid-marked Primark trackies and wifebeater vest with egg down it, slagging off Craig’s outfit @CraigRevHorwood #SundayBrunch.”

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 on Sundays from 9.30am.

