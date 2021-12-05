Strictly Come Dancing viewers were full of fury after Anton du Beke mocked AJ Odudu’s lift fail on last night’s show (December 4).

She claimed the judge went over the top in his criticism of the television presenter after she and partner Kai Widdrington botched the ending.

Strictly judge Anton du Beke has been accused of humiliating AJ Odudu (Credit: BBC)

What happened with AJ and Anton on Strictly last night?

During the final lift, AJ’s legs got trapped mid-lift and Kai had to put her down.

The judges marked the pair down, understandably with all criticising the mistake.

However, it was Anton’s comments that left viewers furious.

He went over the top in mocking AJ and Kai – at one point shouting to “make it stop”.

“Absolutely worthy of a semi-final,” he said.

“Though we can’t say despite the ending sadly – and it was quite a long ending as well.

“Just drop her quick, drop her quick. Stop playing, Dave, stop playing!”

He added: “But the rest of it was terrific. It was a little bit unsure in places. The energy was great, I loved it in general.”

However, Anton ended it by shouting: “But the ending was like: ‘Please stop I can’t bear it!'”

His comments got a cheap laugh from some members of the audience.

But it was clear AJ was upset and Anton’s reaction left viewers at home furious.

Strictly fans savage Anton du Beke for AJ comments

One said: “Anton shouting ‘Please god make it stop’ re AJ and Kai’s lift for a cheap laugh was excruciating.

“He went out of his way to embarrass AJ whilst she was clearly upset – but just made himself look like an absolute mug.”

Strictly star AJ tried to put a brave face on during Anton’s comments (Credit: BBC)

A second said: “@TheAntonDuBeke Anton, AJ apologised for flaws during a HARD dance.

“But YOU should apologise to AJ & Kai. Why did you humiliate them with your comments on #Strictly?

“Their lift didn’t go on & on; your insults did. It was 5 seconds of a 2 minute dance. They deserve better from you.”

A third said: “It was beneath you, Anton. It isn’t your job to mock a celeb & pro for a mistake.

“Your job is to judge the WHOLE dance. AJ & Kai didn’t fail, but you failed them with your cruel comments & CHRONIC underscoring, which is what pushed them to do too many lifts. #strictly #disappointed.”

A fourth said: “I #Strictly 100% mean this with all my heart: Save AJ. Save John. Kick Anton off this week!”

