Will Mellor left Strictly Come Dancing during last night’s results show as he missed out on a place in the final.

The actor and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu made a tearful appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday night (December 12).

During the interview, Will spoke about his exit and also addressed the judges’ comments about his Paso Doble – which had sparked backlash among viewers on Sunday night.

Strictly stars Will and Nancy didn’t make it to the final (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly: It Takes Two

Host Rylan Clark asked Will about the judges’ comments, which some viewers had branded “harsh”.

Rylan said: “You started off with the Paso. The judges’ comments… we could tell that affected you.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

“We could tell that you were really disappointed. Now you’ve had time to reflect and look back, how are you feeling about it?”

Will replied: “I am just human, everyone who meets me gets to meet me, I don’t have another person I can put on.

The Strictly judges’ comments to Will sparked some backlash from viewers (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu Strictly It Takes Two

“I was disappointed, I’d worked so hard and we’d got so far in the competition, the last thing I wanted to do was get it wrong that night.

“From what the judges said, I beat myself up, and I’ve watched it back and I was too harsh on myself.

“I have always said what I really care most about, is making sure this lady next to me is happy, if she is happy, I am happy.”

Nancy then added: “I think people have a different opinions, and a different way to look at a dance.

“For me, he did everything I asked him to do, the passion, the drama, everything. He did me so proud, for me, I will give him as many 10s as I have!”

Will spoke about his reaction to the judges’ feedback, which viewers branded “harsh” (Credit: BBC)

During Sunday night’s show, the judges shared their opinions on Will’s Paso Doble with Shirley Ballas telling him: “Paso Doble is very much built on an oval shape. It collapsed every time you picked her up.

“The arms were too straight when they were out to the side. These are basic fundamentals from the very beginning they were very much missing for me.”

She added: “And when you choose to use a cape at the beginning, you have to extend it. It can’t feel like it’s a little scarf around your neck. It is an extension that reaches and goes.”

Will and Nancy broke down in tears during their It Takes Two chat (Credit: BBC)

What did the judges say to Will Mellor on Strictly?

Craig Revel Horwood added: “It lacked a bit of flow because it was over-aggressive. Your hip position wasn’t quite right, it needs to be more forward with your bottom tucked under.”

He said: “But I love the way you come out here and dance and take command of everything and I know how hard you work.”

Viewers branded the judges’ comments “harsh”, with one tweeting: “Harsh judging here. I thought Will smashed it.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Harsh from the judges for Will and Nancy. I thought his dance was fab!”

It Takes Two last night

Elsewhere on It Takes Two last night, Will and Nancy were left in tears as they looked back at their Strictly journey.

A tearful Nancy said: “I’ve had such an amazing journey with him, thank you so much.”

Read more: Strictly results: Will Mellor becomes latest star to leave show

As Nancy struggled to carry on, Will said: “I just want to say this lady here next to me, I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.

I was disappointed, I’d worked so hard and we’d got so far in the competition.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride, we’ve made some amazing moments we can look back on. Thanks so much to Strictly for giving me the memories for my mum, my family, my sisters, my kids, and my wife Michelle who has been by my side every time I come home moaning and aching, and she is running my baths.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air Saturday November 17 from 7:05pm on BBC One.

Were you gutted to see Will and Nancy go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.