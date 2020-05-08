Strictly Come Dancing 'will feature same-sex couple this year'

BBC show Strictly Come Dancing will reportedly feature a same-sex couple this year.

The dance competition will introduce a same-sex couple after ITV's Dancing On Ice featured Matt Evers and singer Ian 'H' Watkins as a pair earlier this year.

According to The Sun, the plan to introduce a same-sex couple was "made after ITV took the plunge".

Strictly Come Dancing will reportedly feature a same-sex couple this year (Credit: BBC)

A source added: "Many of 'Strictly's stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it's been decided this will be the year."

Who would pair up?

Johannes Radebe wowed audiences last year when he partnered with Graziano Di Prima for a routine last year.

The insider said: "Johannes made no secret of how keen he'd be to take on the role."

The source said no dancers have been "ruled out of the running", however, Johannes has "been the most vocal about stepping forward".

Matt Evers and Ian 'H' Watkins skated together on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

"There are several other dancers who have also said they are keen," the source added.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Strictly for comment.

Judge Rinder to do Strictly?

Meanwhile, Robert Rinder hinted he could do Strictly with a same-sex partner.

He told OK! Magazine: "I was offered next year's Christmas special with a same sex dancer.

"I'd do anything. I've danced on stage with Anton Du Beke for a Grenfell Tower benefit."

And the Judge Rinder presenter - who competed on the show in 2016 - believes a same-sex pairing on 'Strictly' will happen in the near future.

Robert Rinder hinted he could do Strictly with a same-sex partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "Ultimately a same-sex couple is inevitable."

There's been some speculation the coronavirus pandemic will affect this year's series.

However, head judge Shirley Ballas said on This Morning that BBC bosses were doing everything in their power to ensure the show goes ahead.

Pro dancer Anton du Beke gave an update on May 6 to share the latest updates on Strictly 2020.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly, he revealed that the series should still go ahead.

