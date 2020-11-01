Strictly viewers think they already know who’ll lift the Glitterball trophy this year.

Yes, despite the fact we’re only two weeks into the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, viewers are already clamouring to predict who will be crowned champions.

And there is an overwhelming favourite among fans on social media.

Last night saw another thrilling instalment of the BBC dancing show as the celebrities showed signs that they’re getting into their stride.

And, although everyone performed well on the dancefloor, one name in particular was on everyone’s lips.

Maisie and Gorka produced an amazing performance last night (Credit: BBC)

Who are Strictly viewers tipping for Glitterball glory?

Former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, 19, performed a stunning tango with her professional partner Gorka Marquez, 30.

And their routine, to the Miley Cyrus hit Midnight Sky, not only wowed the judges, who awarded them a total of 25 points, it left many viewers in no doubt that the pair are destined for Glitterball glory this year.

One fan drooled on Twitter: “Wow smashed it again… I think we sure have the winner here in Maisie… already over competition-wise in my opinion.”

Another wrote: “Think you may be looking at the winner right there.”

And a third added: “I’m calling it – @maisie_smith_ and @gorkamarquez1 are this year’s @bbcstrictly winners!”

One viewer agreed with the above sentiments, but took a more cautious approach.

Maisie and Gorka pair are hotly tipped to win by many fans (Credit: BBC)

Outside chance

They said: “Maisie Smith is a dead cert to win @BBCStrictly but she’s got a hurdle by the name of Nicola Adams to jump over.

“Maisie is fantastic but Nicola is a sentimental favourite given the barriers she’s breaking in 2020. I want a Maisie/Nicola final.”

Mind you, not everyone is convinced that Maisie will triumph at the end of this year’s series, and some fans are backing another celebrity.

Bill Bailey was originally dismissed by many as someone who was on the show to make the numbers up.

Some reckon Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse could sneak a surprise win (Credit: BBC)

‘Bill Bailey to save 2020’

However, it turns out that the comedian is pretty nifty on the dancefloor – and some fans are now wondering if he stands an outside chance of glory.

After his quickstep with Oti Mabuse last night, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Bill Bailey has made me smile so much tonight. Dark horse for the win?”

Another pondered: “Is Bill Bailey going to win and save 2020?!??”

And a third added: “I was low-key joking about wanting Bill Bailey to win Strictly but now I’m acc serious about it. He is WEIRDLY GOOD.”

Looks like we could be in for an enthralling series.

Don’t miss the results show tonight at 7.15pm on BBC One.

