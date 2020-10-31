Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left furious after the BBC scrapped its Halloween special.

Strictly viewers are treated to a “Fright Night” special of the show each year to celebrate the spooky holiday.

But tonight (October 31), there will be no frightening costumes, make-up or Halloween-themed dances.

Strictly Come Dancing is not having a Fright Night special this Halloween (Credit: BBC)

What have Brits said about the Strictly Halloween change?

Taking to Twitter, one fan declared: “Can’t believe there is no Halloween special on @bbcstrictly tonight. Absolutely ruined my night in now.”

Another wrote: “I am absolutely GUTTED that there is no #Strictly Halloween special this year. Halloween has been officially cancelled.”

A third viewer added: “No Halloween special on @bbcstrictly. 2020 is actually the worst. #Strictly.”

Strictly’s Halloween episode is always one of the most elaborate shows of each series.

The celebrities and their dance partners usually perform themed routines, while the costume department pulls out all the stops.

Even the judges get involved with the Halloween celebrations.

The judges always dress up on Fright Night too (Credit: BBC)

But speaking to Entertainment Daily, Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James previously confirmed that the 2020 spooky special would be binned.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shorter run of the series, which is the issue.

Sarah said: “We will have Movie Week and Musicals Week but we won’t have Halloween Week this year.

“We have done a Halloween group number but Halloween would fall on the second week this year and we thought it would be a bit soon for a themed week.”

In further bad news, she also confirmed that the Strictly contestants would not be performing in Blackpool this year.

This week’s show will not be themed despite being Halloween (Credit: BBC)

When is the first Strictly vote off?

Tonight (October 31) will see the celebrities and professionals performing normal routines.

This weekend also marks the first vote off of the 2020 series.

One couple will leave on Sunday night.

HRVY and Janette are currently at the top of the leader board (Credit: BBC)

How are the stars doing so far?

Musician HRVY and his dance partner Janette Manrara are currently sitting at the top of the leader board.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and her pro Anton Du Beke are at the bottom.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan is throwing his support behind his Good Morning Britain co-star Ranvir Singh.

But in true Piers style, it is more of a back-handed support.

Speaking on Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two, he warned Ranvir: “I can’t have another catastrophe on our watch. You have got to win.”

