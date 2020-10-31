Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford stunned fans last night by wearing sexy lingerie and a curly wig.
Pete donned the feminine outfit, which also included a leather miniskirt, as part of a prank in the latest episode.
The 26-year-old TV fan had been told by his sister Sophie that there was a Halloween-themed Zoom party taking place.
What happened with Pete on Gogglebox?
Having disappeared off to get dressed, Pete then walked into the room wearing a black lace basque and leather miniskirt.
He topped off his outfit with a brown curly wig and a pair of black fishnet tights.
Sophie, 24, burst into laughter when her brother walked into the lounge and revealed his new look.
Grabbing her phone, she shouted: “That is fantastic – that is brilliant!”
Unsuspecting Pete told her: “Oh my God, I’m going to have to take these heels off – how do women wear this s**t?”
Seen a bit more of Pete than ever expected #Gogglebox!
Sophie then revealed the news that they were not about to partake in an online Halloween party.
Seriously miffed that he’d been tricked, Pete moaned: “You’re bl**dy joking me – you said we were going to a Halloween party on Zoom!”
How did fans react to Pete’s sexy outfit?
Taking to Twitter, one bemused fan wrote: “Seen a bit more of Pete than ever expected #Gogglebox!”
Another added: “Wow, Pete’s outfit – I can’t unsee it!”
A third even exclaimed: “Petition for Pete and Sophie to get their own show #Gogglebox #Goggleboxfriday.”
Sophie later shared her own video of Pete in his sexy costume with fans.
Taking to Instagram, she told her followers: “The best brother in the world award goes to….🤣🤣🤣 soz r kid @sandifordpete.”
When did Pete and Sophie make their Gogglebox debut?
Sophie and Pete, who live in Blackpool, have starred on Gogglebox since 2018.
Within weeks of their on-screen debuts, the pair began getting recognised when they popped out to buy milk.
But despite their telly fame, the siblings have kept their day jobs. Sophie works as a window dresser, while Pete works in insurance.
It was previously reported that the pair, like all the families on the show, get paid £1,500-a-month to appear on Gogglebox.
