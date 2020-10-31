TV

Gogglebox: Pete Sandiford stuns fans by wearing wig, basque and leather miniskirt

Pete's sister Sophie was behind the hilarious Halloween trick!

By Natasha Rigler

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford stunned fans last night by wearing sexy lingerie and a curly wig.

Pete donned the feminine outfit, which also included a leather miniskirt, as part of a prank in the latest episode.

The 26-year-old TV fan had been told by his sister Sophie that there was a Halloween-themed Zoom party taking place.

Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford was tricked by his sister on the latest episode (Credit: C4)

What happened with Pete on Gogglebox?

Having disappeared off to get dressed, Pete then walked into the room wearing a black lace basque and leather miniskirt.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity ‘costs ITV over £15 million as casting and set fees escalate’

He topped off his outfit with a brown curly wig and a pair of black fishnet tights.

Sophie, 24, burst into laughter when her brother walked into the lounge and revealed his new look.

Grabbing her phone, she shouted: “That is fantastic – that is brilliant!”

Sophie told him to wear the sexy women’s clothes for a ‘Zoom Halloween party’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Unsuspecting Pete told her: “Oh my God, I’m going to have to take these heels off – how do women wear this s**t?”

Seen a bit more of Pete than ever expected #Gogglebox!

Sophie then revealed the news that they were not about to partake in an online Halloween party.

Seriously miffed that he’d been tricked, Pete moaned: “You’re bl**dy joking me – you said we were going to a Halloween party on Zoom!”

Pete was not impressed when Sophie revealed it was a trick (Credit: Channel 4)

How did fans react to Pete’s sexy outfit?

Taking to Twitter, one bemused fan wrote: “Seen a bit more of Pete than ever expected #Gogglebox!”

Another added: “Wow, Pete’s outfit – I can’t unsee it!”

Read more: Big Brother’s Rylan Clark-Neal drops hint the popular reality show could return

A third even exclaimed: “Petition for Pete and Sophie to get their own show #Gogglebox #Goggleboxfriday.”

Sophie later shared her own video of Pete in his sexy costume with fans.

Taking to Instagram, she told her followers: “The best brother in the world award goes to….🤣🤣🤣 soz r kid @sandifordpete.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Sandiford (@sophiesandiford1) on

When did Pete and Sophie make their Gogglebox debut?

Sophie and Pete, who live in Blackpool, have starred on Gogglebox since 2018.

Within weeks of their on-screen debuts, the pair began getting recognised when they popped out to buy milk.

But despite their telly fame, the siblings have kept their day jobs. Sophie works as a window dresser, while Pete works in insurance.

It was previously reported that the pair, like all the families on the show, get paid £1,500-a-month to appear on Gogglebox.

