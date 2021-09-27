Gordon Ramsay, the dad of Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay, has confirmed he’ll be on the show this weekend.

The TV chef will be cheering on his daughter during this Saturday night’s programme (October 2) as he revealed he’ll be in the studio.

Tilly made her debut on the show on Saturday (September 25) with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Strictly viewers loved Tilly’s debut on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Tilly Ramsay on Strictly

The pair bagged 21 points out of 40 for their romantic Waltz.

Tilly’s mum and Gordon‘s wife Tana was in the audience and was left in tears over her performance.

Following their performance on Saturday, Nikita shared a touching tribute to Tilly on Instagram.

Gordon confirmed he’ll be in the Strictly studio this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2021

He wrote: “What a magical night!! First dance with Tilly and first live dance for me on the best dance floor in the world.

“Was such an emotional evening, my eyes were tearing up just from the excitement and LOVE that this show brings to all of us!

“Loved every second of it! I cannot describe how proud I am of you Tills!

“@tillyramsay you were just unbelievable. Now looking so much forward to week 2! LETSS GOOO from their routine.”

Tilly sweetly replied: “You are the best partner I could have asked for!!

Tana was left in tears over Tilly’s performance (Credit: BBC)

“Thank you for making this week so so great, can’t wait to start the next dance.”

Meanwhile, Gordon commented: “What an amazing performance, elegant, classy, romantic everything you could wish for on your first night LIVE proud of you both @nikita__kuzmin @tillyramsay @bbcstrictly.

“I’m coming to the studio next Saturday can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, viewers were also impressed with Nikita and Tilly’s first dance.

Tilly and Nikita bagged 21 points for their Waltz (Credit: BBC)

The pair received a five each from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke.

But they bagged a six from Motsi Mabuse.

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, and gushed over Nikita and Tilly’s “chemistry”.

One person said: “You were incredible!! Your Waltz was so beautiful, it brought tears to my eyes.”

Another wrote: “Is that a bit of chemistry between Tilly and Nikita already.”

A third added: “Your waltz was lovely. You were undermarked!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 2, at 6:45pm.

