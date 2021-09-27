Strictly Come Dancing fans have rushed to defend the show, after Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair are now self-isolating and have been forced to skip next week’s live show.

However, some viewers criticised the decision as Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were forced to pull out of the competition last year.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy Dowden test positive for COVID-19

The former partners left the competition after pro Katya tested positive.

At the time, the BBC shared: “Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

“As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.”

Strictly Come Dancing criticised as Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden remain on show

But as Tom and Amy announced their news over the weekend, some were quick to slam the show.

On Twitter, one said: “Last year Katya and Nicola was kicked off #Strictly so why doesn’t the same rules apply to Amy and Tom this year?”

Another added: “Find it stupid how last year Katya and Nicola had to bow out last year, but Tom and Amy only miss next week’s show! #Strictly.”

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones pulled out of the competition last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing scores blasted as ‘messed up’ by fans following first live show

A third complained: “Someone explain why when Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden test positive for COVID they’re allowed to return to Strictly in week 3. But when Nicola Adams and Katya Jones test positive they weren’t allowed to return to the series OR get invited back for the next one?”

A fourth said: “Nicola being kicked off but Tom getting to stay another week doesn’t sit right with me. #Strictly.”

Another raged: “If Tom Fletcher is allowed to return to Strictly the week after catching COVID, then why wasn’t Nicola Adams allowed?”

Strictly viewers defend the decision

However, some viewers rushed to defend the series.

One responded: “Last year isolation rules were different. Nicola & Katya would have missed 2 shows. Tom & Amy will only miss 1 show.”

Another commented: “Isolation rules are different this time.”

We’ve had a year in between and covid rules have changed in the uk. Also there is now a vaccine so the wider ground rules have changed. — Jill (@hummingbird79) September 27, 2021

#Strictly I hope both Tom/Amy get better soon after testing positive for COVID-19 and are now isolating, they now have a free pass for a week and can take part in Week 3 if better. Nicola/Katya had to drop out ASAP last year, but rules were stricter then. — Faizal Perager (@man18united) September 26, 2021

I was wondering this. However, apparently on the series with Nicola Adams, the isolation period was 14 days rather than 10 days, meaning she'd miss 2 shows. According to strictly every celeb can miss 1 show due to illness/injury etc, but they can't miss 2 — Jess (@JessH41) September 27, 2021

Isolation rules are different this time — TVFan (@FanOfTV05) September 26, 2021

Last year, isolation rules were different. Nicola & Katya would have missed 2 shows. Tom & Amy will only miss 1 show. — TVFan (@FanOfTV05) September 26, 2021

A third shared: “Different rules – and Tom and Amy won’t be back in unless they get a clear test. Strictly protocol is that anyone can have a one week bye if issues from illness or injury but no more.

“Last year gov rules were 2 weeks isolation after positive test so Nicola and Katya out.”

A fourth pointed out: “We’ve had a year in between and COVID rules have changed in the UK. Also there is now a vaccine so the wider ground rules have changed.”

Isolation rules are different this time

Meanwhile, Tom recently released a statement to reveal he had been forced to withdraw from next week’s live show.

He also explained that he couldn’t perform on tour with McFly.

The band announced: “Tom has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now self isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for further comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.