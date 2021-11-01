Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing results last night (October 31), former contestant Julian Cary claimed the show’s producers “control” voting in order to keep the most popular contestants.

The comedy legend, 62, appeared on the show in 2004 and got all the way to the final.

Strictly Come Dancing results: What did Julian say about the show?

Speaking in The Times, Julian claimed: “It was all done on the public vote then and I don’t think they wanted me in the final.

“I wasn’t very good. There were better dancers than me.

“Now they have the dance-off thing – they’ve sussed a way to control it.”

ED! has gone to the BBC for comment.

Why did Strictly viewers think something was amiss in last night’s results show?

Last night Judi Love was voted off, making her the sixth celebrity to leave.

Judi and pro-dance partner Graziano Di Prima found themselves in the dance-off with Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.

The Loose Women star was voted off by all judges.

However, some fans were left questioning the decision after judge Motsi Mabuse said a strange thing.

“Well I have to say that dance off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dance floor,” she began.

“The decision was made for me, so I have to say that the couple I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

How did fans react to Judi’s eviction?

Fans of Judi, who missed last week’s show because of COVID, expressed their opinions on social media.

One said: “Judi and Graz – what a fab partnership!

“So fun and you could tell they genuinely didn’t get on I’ll miss her entertaining dances. The Sean Paul samba deserves to go down in #Strictly history.”