Strictly Come Dancing judges Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman came under fire for their outfits for the Halloween show last night.

Strictly‘s Halloween show has become an annual highlight on the BBC One series.

Celebrities, pros, judges and everyone else on screen tend to go all out to get into the spooky groove. However, some viewers felt disappointed with the Halloween looks from hosts Tess and Claudia.

That’s because the presenting duo avoided wearing OTT costumes and exaggerated make up in favour of more stylish black dresses.

And while many fans at home agreed Tess and Claudia both looked stunning, there were also plenty of complaints about them not getting into the ghostly spirit of the occasion.

Some fans were disappointed by the hosts’ outfits for the Halloween show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wear for the Strictly Halloween show?

Tess wore an elegant black ankle-length and sleeveless gown for Saturday (October 30) night’s show.

It featured a long side split up to her thigh, as well a high neck and a knot to the side.

Tess also wore a pair of black strappy heels.

Claudia meanwhile also looked dressed to impress in black.

Her outfit was a polka-dot diamante collared playsuit, also paired with black heels.

How did viewers react on social media?

While both Tess and Claudia came in for an outpouring of praise for their impeccable taste, not everyone was convinced their fashion was appropriate.

Indeed, many viewers complained on Twitter they were underwhelmed.

“Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman letting the side down with no costumes on #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2021,” one Twitter user wrote.

Claudia’s outfit didn’t cut it in some viewers’ eyes (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another person tweeted at the show’s account: “@bbcstrictly bit disappointed Tess and Claudia aren’t dressed up #boring.”

And someone else echoed that “boring” appraisal, whinging: “#Strictly Claudia and Tess’s Halloween outfit are basically just boring black dresses.”

Why don’t Claudia and Tess have costumes?

“Why don’t Claudia and Tess have costumes?” another person pondered.

Yet another joked: “Tess Daily has come dressed as a human woman tonight for Halloween.”

And another disappointed observer wrote: “Loving Motsi as Maleficent and Anton as the Riddler. I am a little sad Tess and Claudia don’t have costumes.”

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly did not get into Halloween costume like others on the show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Praise from celebrity pals

However, there was a lot of love for Tess and Claudia’s ensembles from famous faces on Instagram.

Rylan commented simply on Tess’s image: “Stun.”

Mollie King seemed to agree, writing: “So gorgeous.”

John Bishop sent three flame emojis Claudia’s way on Insta.

And Tess also commented on her co-host’s social media post. Tess wrote, adding three heart emojis: “My fave.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues with week 6 results tonight, Sunday October 31, at 7.15pm.

