James Jordan has stuck his oar into the Strictly Come Dancing scoring, claiming the judges are ‘trying to keep people in the show’.

Dancer James, who last participated as a Strictly regular in 2013, made the claim on Twitter last night (October 30).

His remarks came after he earlier asked for confirmation whether Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu were awarded a 9.

Motsi Mabuse was impressed by Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did James Jordan claim about the Strictly scoring?

TV presenter Rhys and pro Nancy performed a Paso Doble to The Eve of the War by Jeff Wayne on week six’s Halloween show.

Both Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas awarded the couple 9s. They felt Rhys and Nancy had made a storming comeback from being in the dance off last week.

Craig Revel Horwood gave Rhys and Nancy a 7 and Anton du Beke decided on an 8.

However, it seems these marks were too high for James, 43.

He tweeted to his followers: “Can someone please tell me what score Rhys got?”

“I think I saw on my feed someone gave him a 9,” he continued, adding a rolling on the floor laughing emoji to his post.”

James added, alongside a shrugging emoji: “Trying to save him.”

He then later replied to someone who responded to his original tweet by noting John Whaite and Johannes Radebe had registered the same final tally.

Such a shame the judges can’t mark fairly and then let the public decide.

James wrote: “Only just saw this. Such a shame the judges can’t mark fairly and then let the public decide.

“Only possible reason is they are trying to keep people in the show.

“Higher up the leaderboard less chance you have of going. Fact.”

The Strictly scoreboard last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did James Jordan’s followers react to his Strictly scoring claim?

Twitter users were divided over his comments, with many agreeing and many disagreeing.

Some felt Rhys and Nancy were not the correct example to single out and that other partnerships had been marked up for weeks.

But many people did feel he had a point about ‘consistency’ from the judges.

One social media user replied: “Don’t think the scoring is very consistent.”

“They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore,” suggested one disgruntled viewer.

A third person added: “You have a mixture of judges. One ballroom dancer, one salsa dancer, one Latin American dancer and one show dancer. Each to his own that is why scores are irregular.”

Strictly judges mark Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And a fourth claimed: “It is a good thing that it’s down to the public to save their favourites.

“It is true the judges never score fairly or professionally most weeks.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues with week 6 results tonight, Sunday October 31, at 7.15pm.

