Strictly Come Dancing fans have all made the same comment about Tess Daly and Craig Revel Horwood.

The pair’s lack of love for each other seemed apparent judging by Saturday night’s show.

And fans didn’t hold back when it came to deciding who to side with.

What’s the ‘rift’ about between Tess Daly and Craig Revel Horwood?

Viewers have watched awkwardly as Tess Daly and Craig Revel Horwood exchanged catty remarks in the past.

But on Saturday Strictly viewers were gunning for Tess Daly as she constantly argued when straight-talking Craig criticised anyone.

Tess’s constant disagreement with Craig is tedious, boring, and unnecessary.

His comments may be brutal sometimes, but social media went into meltdown with complaints.

The previous week Tess branded Craig “rude” over the comments he made about Greg Wise’s performance of the Samba.

Straight-talking Craig bluntly told Greg: “It did look like you’d come straight out of a double hip replacement operation. Very clunky.”

What were Strictly fans complaints over Tess and Craig’s exchange?

One Twitter user said: “Tess’s constant disagreement with Craig is tedious, boring, and unnecessary.”

Another added: “Come on, Tess, criticise one of the other judges for a change – they are saying the same as Craig did.”

A third wrote: “Craig, again not being allowed to judge by the presenter, poor from Tess.”

The slurry of complaints was sparked by the catty exchange after Ugo Monya and Oti Mabuse’s dance.

Another fan added: “Craig, not being able to judge by the presenter. Poor, Tess.”

Craig, 56, slammed their performance, saying it was “lacking musicality – it was stiff and a little bit heavy footed”.

Tess, 52, shot back: “He’s a rugby player Craig, five weeks ago, he’d never even danced.”

Craig replied: “Yes I understand that, I get it darling. But it won’t change what is was.”

Tess’s publicist responded: “Tess loves Craig and the pair catch up every week on the show.”

Craig’s rep declined to comment, as did the BBC.

Strictly is back on BBC1 on Saturday, October 30, at 7.10pm.

