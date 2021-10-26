Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe has revealed he gets stopped by police “all the time” because he’s “tall and black”.

Johannes opened up about the “terrible” experience on today’s Steph’s Packed Lunch (October 26).

He was on the show alongside Strictly partner John Whaite, who hosted the cooking segment.

Strictly pro Johannes revealed he’s stopped by the police because he’s ‘tall and black’ (Credit: Chanel 4)

What did Strictly pro Johannes say?

Johannes revealed that he’d been stopped many times – and he said as a result he has decided to change his appearance.

He told a shocked Steph McGovern: “I’m going to stop wearing a cap and a black leather jacket. I say that because I get stopped all the time and they go: ‘Oh sorry, it’s not you.’”

Asked who he’s stopped by, Johannes said: “Police… I’m tall, I’m black. It’s important who you are and what you do and where you hang around.”

John Whaite looked disgusted as he listened to Johannes’ experience (Credit: Channel 4)

‘It really is terrible’

As a shocked and disgusted John looked on, Steph asked Johannes how he felt about the encounters.

He revealed: “It’s terrible, it really is terrible.”

The South African dancer added: “You don’t get to experience it often where I come from, that’s probably because 90% of the population is black, I don’t know.

“You travel the world and that’s always the case, so I have to be careful of how I dress. That’s my reality.”

Steph then asked Johannes if he has changed the way he dresses because of it.

Sadly, he responded: “I do, I do try and look more ‘civilised’ so to speak.”

Johannes concluded: “It’s a reality for so many people.”

“I’m tall and I’m black…I have to be careful of how I dress. That’s my reality”. Shocking words from @jojo_radebe on being stopped by the police #StephsPackedLunch pic.twitter.com/bwvJD1J1Rx — Steph’s Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) October 26, 2021

What are John and Johannes dancing this weekend?

The dances for Halloween week are out and John and Johannes are set to dance the quickstep.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the boys will perform to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising – and, it seems, fans can’t wait to see it.

After the news was shared on Instagram, one excited fan declared: “Looking forward to it!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday (October 30) on BBC One at 7.10pm and the results show airs the following night at 7.15pm.

