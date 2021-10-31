Strictly Come Dancing elimination: Judi Love booted out in Week 6 and viewers are gutted

Strictly Come Dancing said goodbye to another celebrity tonight, with Judi Love leaving the competition.

She and partner Graziano Di Prima faced the dance-off opposite Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.

Judi and Graziano left Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Loose Women star Judi had been predicted to go this week, after missing last week’s show due to a positive Covid diagnosis.

Ahead of Saturday’s show, betting agent Betfair had her at odds of 4/7 of being cut from the show by viewers.

BBC presenter Dan Walker wasn’t far behind with 5/1 odds of bowing out, while Rhys Stephenson stands at 11/2.

Adam and Katya were also in the dance-off for Week 6 (Credit: BBC)

Others at risk included Sara Davies at 6/1, Tilly Ramsay at 12/1 and Adam Peaty at 14/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Having been given a bye to Week 6 after her positive COVID test, Judi Love finds herself as the clear 4/7 odds-on favourite to be eliminated from the dance floor this weekend.

“BBC presenter Dan Walker follows behind at 5/1 and Rhys Stephenson, who found himself in the bottom two in Week 5 despite a strong performance, is 11/2 to leave.

Dan suspected he might be going but avoided the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were gutted to see her leave.

“Judi and Graz – what a fab partnership! So fun and you could tell they genuinely didn’t get on I’ll miss her entertaining dances. The Sean Paul samba deserves to go down in #Strictly history,” said one on Twitter.

Another wrote: “I just love Judi so much, she was ICONIC.”

Shock for Dan Walker

Judi’s elimination will doubtless be a big surprise for fellow celeb Dan Walker, who hinted he himself believed he would be likely to leave the competition this week.

Yesterday, he shared on social media: “Here we are, another Saturday, another week of Strictly. It’s week six would you believe and we’re still knocking about, which is a huge surprise.

“But very enjoyable. It’s very strange because the judges keep telling me I need to believe in myself and to let go, and I am trying.

“If you watch tonight, you might see a bit of that.”

