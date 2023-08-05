Strictly Come Dancing pro and dad-to-be Neil Jones’ future in 2023 series ‘uncertain’

The status of Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones for the 2023 series is unconfirmed, according to a tabloid report.

Neil, whose Love Island contestant fiancée Chyna Mills is pregnant with their first child, was apparently overheard talking about his future as a dad at a charity event recently.

However, The Sun Online reports, Neil’s future on the BBC dance contest may not be as certain.

Will Neil Jones, seen here with Nina Wadia, be paired up with a celeb for Strictly in 2023? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 – will Neil Jones feature?

The tabloid website reckons Neil, 41, is yet to find out whether he’ll be partnered up with a celeb for the new series.

He first appeared on the show in 2016, and has performed in group dances and acted as choreographer for routines over the years.

Neil also performed alongside footballer and presenter Alex Scott in 2019, as well as EastEnders actress Nadia Wadia in 2021.

However, while his first run with a celeb saw him and Alex place fifth – making it to week 11 – his pairing with Nina saw them crash out as the first couple eliminated.

But it seems Neil remains cheerful about being part of the series, whatever his role.

Strictly pro Neil Jones and Chyna Mills pose for the cameras (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Excited about becoming a dad’

The Sun Online claims Neil was in raptures about his relationship while attending a Mayhew animal charity bash in London.

An unnamed source is reported to have said: “Neil was with his dog Zara who was so cute and tiny but very very loud. Everyone kept laughing because she didn’t stop yapping!”

They continued: “He was gushing about Chyna, and has been reading up on how to train the dogs around a new born baby.

Neil doesn’t know whether or not he’ll be getting a partner for the next series of Strictly.

“He’s so excited about becoming a dad. He doesn’t know whether or not he’ll be getting a partner for the next series of Strictly. But he’s very much looking forward to being a part of the show again this year.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment on The Sun’s story.

Meanwhile, the first three celebrity contestants for 2023 have been confirmed – and more names are expected very soon.

