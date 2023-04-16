Strictly Come Dancing finalist Helen Skelton has been linked with a presenting role on It Takes Two.

According to the Mirror, Countryfile host Helen has held talks with BBC bosses about fronting the dance show spin off.

Furthermore, the report comes just days after It Takes Two host Rylan revealed he is quitting the BBC Two programme. Rylan, 34, had hosted alongside Zoe Ball and Janette Manrara for four years.

He said in a statement: “The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two news

The Mirror claims conversations between Helen and producers originally concerned a temporary role.

The tabloid reports it is understood Helen could fill in for pregnant Janette. The pro dancer is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec this summer.

However, the news outlet also suggests 2022 finalist Helen could assume the vacancy created by Rylan’s Strictly departure.

Additionally, a source is reported to have claimed Helen, 39, was a big hit behind the scenes as well as in front of the cameras on the dance floor.

Strictly star Helen Skelton ‘could be a perfect fit’

The insider told the Mirror: “Not only is Helen a very experienced and popular presenter, she captured Strictly fans last year with her warmth and charisma.

Helen was also a hit with the team, from the top bosses to the make-up teams, production and the crew.

“She was also a hit with the team, from the top bosses to the make-up teams, production and the crew. The pro dancers all know her and as a former contestant, she knows what the celebrities are going through.

“It seems like she could be a perfect fit for us.”

ED! has approached representatives for Helen Skelton and Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

Meanwhile, other famous faces tipped to be in the running to take over from Rylan include Alison Hammond and Emma Willis.

Additionally, the chances of judges Shirley Ballas or Anton du Beke working double duty have also been priced up.

However, the bookies recently installed another former celebrity contestant, AJ Odudu, as the favourite.

Who’d be your pick?

