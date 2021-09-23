Strictly fans eagerly await John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s tango as all song and dance choices are revealed

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, the show’s list of songs and dances for week one have been revealed.

On Saturday (September 25), 15 new celebrities and their partners will take to the floor for their first live performances.

And here’s what they’ll be dancing to…

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the show’s first dance and song choices (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Week one song and dance choices revealed

The BBC One series made the big announcement on Twitter earlier today (September 23).

Here’s the full list:

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin are dancing the Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabella

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing the Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love by The Blues Brothers

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer are dancing the American Smooth to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are dancing the Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu are dancing the Viennese Waltz to End Of The Road by Boys II Men

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell are dancing the Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden are dancing the Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind And Fire

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse are dancing the Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

It's time to reveal our couples' first routines and tunes for this Saturday… prepare yourselves for some absolute bangers! 🎵 #Strictly https://t.co/tP50iFmFTw pic.twitter.com/LFmDaKRkzi — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2021

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are dancing the Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are dancing the American Smooth to Chain Of Fools by Aretha Franklin

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez are dancing the Tango to Black Hole by Griff

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones are dancing the Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William ft Beyoncé

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are dancing the Jive to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec are dancing the Cha Cha to Beggin’ by Måneskin

Katie and Gorka will perform the Tango (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to the week one choices

It didn’t take long for Strictly fans to react to the news.

One said: “These songs are all going on my playlist ahead of Saturday! Anyone else do this?”

Another added: “Can’t wait to watch Johannes and John’s Tango on Saturday night.”

In addition, a third agreed: “John and Johannes’s tango will be great!”

These songs are all going on my playlist ahead of Saturday!

Meanwhile, it’s believed three of the professional dancers have refused the coronavirus vaccine.

An insider told The Sun: “There were vocal protests from celebrities that they didn’t want to be paired with them.

“It’s a headache for bosses but employers cannot force workers to get jabbed.”

