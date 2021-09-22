Bookies have announced the Strictly Come Dancing contestant who is favourite to win the series, in latest news about the show.

Last week (Saturday 18), the show revealed who was dancing with who.

And now, with all the frivolities out of the way, it’s time for the serious stuff.

But who’s going to win? One online bookies thinks it knows.

Could Rhys be one to watch? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

Bookmakers.tv has analysed the previous winners of the Strictly glitterball and have come up with an answer.

Recent winners include Bill Bailey, Kelvin Fletcher, Stacey Dooley and Joe McFadden.

But now the bookies have taken a look at the characteristics of these celebs and come up with an answer.

It says that TV presenters have been the most successful, and it therefore thinks CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson is the one to watch.

Judi could also be one to watch (Credit: BBC)

Strictly new: Who else to look out for?

A spokesperson for the company said: “With 19 years of Strictly Come Dancing to look back on, we analysed the previous winners to look at characteristics seeing who is most likely to win this year’s show according to our research.

“History tells us that the two most likely professions to take the crown or tiara are presenters and actors.

“Rhys Stephenson is such a similar fit to the average strictly winner profile, and at third favourite, he could be well worth a punt.”

Following its logic, Bookmakers.tv also think Dan Walker, Judi Love and Robert Webb also have a chance.

Dan’s stunning weight loss

In other Strictly news, one of those mentioned above, Dan Walker, has revealed how he’s lost one third of a stone in week.

Speaking on Twitter, the 44-year-old BBC Breakfast presenter said: “Also noticed my trousers were a bit loosey-goosey.

“Turns out I’ve lost a third of a stone dancing with @NadiyaBychkova!! [sweating face emoji].”