Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Maisie Smith has revealed that she’s “very insecure” about her legs in an emotional social media post.

The actress, 19, took to Instagram to open up about her body image.

She also issued a heartfelt and inspirational rallying cry to fans and urged them to love their bodies.

Maisie opened up about her insecurities (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

What did Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith say?

Showing several images of herself dressed in tight shorts from different angles, Maisie said: “The past few years I’ve been VERY insecure about my legs.

“I covered them up as much possible. No matter how many people told me ‘cellulite is natural… everyone has it’, I still hated them.

“It’s taken me a while but I’m starting to accept these aspects of myself that I’ve always seen as ‘flaws’.

“I wore gym shorts (out of the house) for the FIRST time a couple of months ago and I was so so proud of myself.

“I wish I could I say that I LOVE my body but I’m still working on that.”

Maisie issued a positive body image cry (Credit: Spartacus / SplashNews.com)

She continued: “The reason I posted this was because I understand that it’s SO hard to love yourself and see your ‘flaws’ as ‘qualities’. We ALL have things we want to change about ourselves.

“But I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities, because you are frigging beautiful.

I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities.

“And because self-love is the best love.”

It wasn’t long before many of her 849,000 followers got in touch to praise and support her.

Fans rallied around the EastEnders favourite (Credit: BBC)

How did Maisie’s fans react?

Fellow EastEnders actress Clair Norris – who plays Bernadette Taylor in the soap – said: “Oh Maisie Moo, if only you could see what we all see!! Beautiful inside and out.”

Pro Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell also commented, saying: “Go girl!”

Max George, recently eliminated from the dance competition, commented: “Go on Mais!”

Finally, a fan wrote: “This is beautiful and you’re so beautiful.”

Maisie is back in action tomorrow night (Credit: BBC)

What will Maisie Smith be up to on tomorrow night’s Strictly?

Maisie, who has been in the Strictly dance-off two weeks running, must put her amazing pins to good work tomorrow night.

The actress and her partner Gorka Márquez have revealed which dance they will be performing in this week’s live show (Saturday, November 28).

Stand by for a Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams.

– Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (November 28) at 7.15pm on BBC One

