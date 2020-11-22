Strictly viewers are in shock this evening following the elimination of Caroline Quentin.

The actress had at one point been one of the favourites to win this year’s show and consistently earned plaudits from the judges.

She and partner Johannes Radebe faced Maisie Smith and her pro other half Gorka Marquez in the dance-off.

Maisie faced the dance-off again with Gorka in Week 5 of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

This was not such a surprise. They battled to stay in the competition against Max George and Dianne Buswell last weekend.

Maisie and Gorka went head to head with Caroline and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

Licking shock on Strictly

Last night Caroline, 60, caused a stir when she licked Johannes’ arm during their Cha Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass.

“I was licking his arm for the nation, I’d like to say,” she told the judges, as Johannes, 33, giggled.

They performed the same routine tonight as Maisie and Gorka reprised their Salsa to Meghan Trainor’s Better When I’m Dancin’.

Caroline and Johannes face their first Dance Off tonight. 😔 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/e6wehFeKsI — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 22, 2020

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Maisie and Gorka, saying they danced for their lives. Anton Du Beke also voted to save the pair, saying their routine was cleaner.

Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed.

Caroline fulfilled a life-long dream to dance again (Credit: BBC)

Caroline took her exit graciously and praised the whole Strictly family, reserving special mention for Johannes.

Ahead of this year’s series, Caroline explained why she wanted to do the show, saying: “It’s definitely something to do with the times we’re living in.

“I was about to do a play at the National Theatre which was cut short as we all went into lockdown, so I was reeling a bit from that.

“Then Strictly came, and I thought, this might be something just delightfully fun.

“It’s pretty bleak out there for people at the moment and I wanted to do something for myself that was joyful.

“But also for all of us, my family and friends and, God Almighty people love it. It was definitely the right choice.

Caroline Quentin exit shock

Many viewers reacted to the elimination with shock and sadness.

Anton, you’ve let Johannes and Caroline down.

You’ve let yourself down.

You’ve let us all down. #Strictly — Simon Fisher (@therealsjpf) November 22, 2020

So sad to see Caroline and Johannes go. 😭 #Strictly — Johnnie (@norparjohnnie) November 22, 2020

Mum and I crying at Johannes and Caroline 😭❤️ I’m so upset. They were so special together ❤️❤️ #Strictly — make_mine_chocolate (@tenikah_imany) November 22, 2020

Caroline and Johanne deserve to be in the final #strictly — Tim Quadling (@quadtee) November 22, 2020

Sorry to see Caroline go, given she danced better than Clara and JJ. #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — DrivingMissDaisy (@MsMeesyTheMinx) November 22, 2020

Maisie fans slam dance-offs votes

Others were furious that Maisie was even in the dance-off.

#Strictly ok, making sure at least one of my votes goes to #Maisie next week because she does not belong in the bottom two #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2020 @bbcstrictly — Wendy Harris (@Darkstarrheart) November 22, 2020

i’m the same age as maisie and i can’t imagine being part of something so wonderful, magical and watched by MILLIONS to be torn down for simply being a bubbly and confident person, big love to you girl @maisie_smith_ ❤️ #strictly — libby / fan (@notearsbuswell) November 22, 2020

I don’t get how and why Maisie was in the bottom two/dance off again. Just baffled #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/f9YwhNClAZ — therealrobraw (@robinrawlins) November 22, 2020

