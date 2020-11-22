Strictly Caroline Quentin leaves
Strictly shock as Caroline eliminated and Maisie faced another dance-off

It's anyone's to win this series!

By Karen Hyland
Strictly viewers are in shock this evening following the elimination of Caroline Quentin.

The actress had at one point been one of the favourites to win this year’s show and consistently earned plaudits from the judges.

She and partner Johannes Radebe faced Maisie Smith and her pro other half Gorka Marquez in the dance-off.

Maisie and Gorka Strictly week 5
Maisie faced the dance-off again with Gorka in Week 5 of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

This was not such a surprise. They battled to stay in the competition against Max George and Dianne Buswell last weekend.

Maisie and Gorka went head to head with Caroline and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

Licking shock on Strictly

Last night Caroline, 60, caused a stir when she licked Johannes’ arm during their Cha Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass.

“I was licking his arm for the nation, I’d like to say,” she told the judges, as Johannes, 33, giggled.

They performed the same routine tonight as Maisie and Gorka reprised their Salsa to Meghan Trainor’s Better When I’m Dancin’.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Ranvir Singh fuels Giovanni Pernice romance rumours again

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Maisie and Gorka, saying they danced for their lives. Anton Du Beke also voted to save the pair, saying their routine was cleaner.

Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed.

Caroline fulfilled a life-long dream to dance again (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Was JJ overmarked by the Strictly judges?

Caroline took her exit graciously and praised the whole Strictly family, reserving special mention for Johannes.

Ahead of this year’s series, Caroline explained why she wanted to do the show, saying: “It’s definitely something to do with the times we’re living in.

“I was about to do a play at the National Theatre which was cut short as we all went into lockdown, so I was reeling a bit from that.

“Then Strictly came, and I thought, this might be something just delightfully fun.

“It’s pretty bleak out there for people at the moment and I wanted to do something for myself that was joyful.

“But also for all of us, my family and friends and, God Almighty people love it. It was definitely the right choice.

Caroline Quentin exit shock

Many viewers reacted to the elimination with shock and sadness.

Maisie fans slam dance-offs votes

Others were furious that Maisie was even in the dance-off.

