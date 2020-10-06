Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Nicola Adams have hinted they are the show’s first same-sex pairing after being spotted at rehearsals together.

The two were pictured leaving a secret filming location in London earlier today (October 6).

This year’s Strictly pairings are yet to be revealed, but it appears the retired boxer and professional dancer are likely candidates.

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams could be Strictly’s first same-sex pairing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the snaps, Katya and Nicola appeared delighted while leaving the secret location together.

It’s believed the pair have filmed their first meet up ahead of the show’s launch.

Nicola Adams forms Strictly’s first same-sex pairing

Last month, the 37-year-old Olympic boxer revealed she was set to make history by dancing with another woman on the BBC One show.

Nicola, who’s been with girlfriend Ella Baig for two years, admitted she’s thrilled to get the chance to learn how to dance.

The professional dancer was spotted with Nicola earlier today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.”

It’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries

Nicola added: “People might know me from work in the ring.

“I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Katya previously won the show alongside Joe McFadden in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

‘I would love to dance with a woman’

Meanwhile, Katya has always been open to dancing with a female partner.

The Russian star, 31, told the Sunday Mirror: “I would love to dance with a woman on the show.

“I think creatively it would be really ­interesting and I love coming up with new ideas for stuff. So on that side I think it would be quite interesting.”

Katya – who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 alongside Joe McFadden – was previously snapped kissing her comedian celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

