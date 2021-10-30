Strictly Come Dancing: Judi Love has faced her own ‘annus horribilis’ this year

Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love has faced a really tough time this year – or annus horribilis as the Queen once coined it.

The much love comedian confessed that she felt “empty” following the loss of her father earlier in 2021.

Judi, who makes an appearance on Jonathan Ross tonight (October 29) as well as Strictly, tragically lost her father in April.

The Loose Women star, 40, paid a beautiful tribute to her dad at the time.

Judi lost her dad earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Judi Love on the death of her dad

During the last few weeks of his life, Judi took time out of her career to look after him and make him “comfortable”.

She shared a picture of herself linking arms with her dad as they both smiled on Instagram in April.

Alongside the heartbreaking snap, she wrote: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove)

Read more: Strictly fans angry Judi Love will take a ‘better dancer’s place’ next week

“RIP Dad. These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.”

A month before her father passed, Judi took to social media to announce that she was taking some time out.

She told her followers that she needed some time away from Instagram to “sit still and embrace the simple things”.

Judi has regularly found herself in the bottom two on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

‘Life is so precious’

Judi posted a screengrab of two tweets of hers which read: “What a day, week and year! Seriously… Life is so precious! Don’t waste it or take it for granted. Love, laugh, live and create beautiful memories. Let’s stay connected and keep talking to each other!

“Through this year so much has happened and changed, please put your mental health as a priority.. #MentalHealthMatters.”

The Strictly star then added the caption: “The last week I’ve been sitting in a place of reflection, this year has been heavy for many… There is so much that we’ve all seen, lost and experienced…

Read more: Strictly star Judi Love gives health update as she battles COVID-19

She continued: “At this moment I choose to sit still and embrace the simple things, sit still in gratitude and prayer for those that feel lost and alone.

“I choose to detox mentally and emotionally as this year we’ve seen so much, we can not constantly be surrounded by trauma and never found a place for healing. Whatever way you can find a place of peace and comfort gravitate to this and start your healing. Take the time out x.”

This past week has been tough for Judi too – she and SCD pro partner Graziano Di Prima were forced to miss last week’s show due to testing positive for Covid.

Did you watch Judi on Jonathan Ross? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.