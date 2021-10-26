Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love has urged fans to ‘get their health in check’ after a ‘rough couple of days’ with COVID-19.

The comedian was forced to pull out of last weekend’s show after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Strictly star Judi Love has issued a new health update (Credit: BBC)

Judi Love health update

Judi, 41, posted a video to the 233,000 fans on her Instagram account showing her laying in bed.

It’s been a rough couple of days.

In the recording she says: “I don’t even know what day it is. Some kind of motivation day.

“I just want to say to you guys, ‘Rona is real. I give thanks that I was doing a little exercise and dancing.

“I feel like I’m handling it much better than I would have had if I hadn’t been doing little exercise and a little sweat.”

Judi went on: “It’s been a rough couple of days and it’s really about time for you to get your health in order. Health is wealth, and I’m not just talking about cashing that cheque.

“I just mean having that health so you can live at your optimum

What home ‘remedies’ has Judi been trying?

Judi said: “You can hear from my voice, I have done all the West Indian recipes and remedies, for those who are West Indian, especially Jamaicans, you know what I’m talking about.

She said she’s eaten “the garlic, onion, the turmeric, the honey – the expensive one, the Manuka one – the ginger, the lime, the lemon, the rum”.

Judi added: “I’ve had all kind of soup – chicken foot soup, lamb neck soup, red peas, and my voice is still like this and then ‘Rona will then turn round to you and say to you, ‘You know what, on top of that… I’m not going to make you able to smell or taste.’

“I mean, I can’t even smell myself and I know some of you need to smell yourself. I just want to say to you, I’m here.”

Judi missed Strictly last weekend after testing positive for Covid (Credit: BBC)

Fans sent their support to Judi as one person said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Judi.”

Another wrote: “We love you Judi! Wishing you a safe and speedy recovery.”

A third added: “Get well soon. Missed you on Strictly.”

When will Judi return to Strictly?

The Loose Women presenter was due to perform the Cha-cha with dance partner Graziano Di Prima before pulling out.

The good news is when she recovers and tests negative she will be able to return to the show.

Judi is the second star to miss a live show due to catching Covid, with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, 36, and his dance partner Amy Dowden, 31, missing out on week two of the series.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

