Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers has become the latest star to leave the competition.

The Invictus Games medallist went against Jamie Laing in the dance-off on Sunday night.

However, despite his efforts, the judges decided to send JJ and his pro partner Amy Dowden home and let Jamie dance another week.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden have left Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

What did Strictly Come Dancing viewers say about JJ Chalmers’ elimination?

Many were gutted, to be frank!

Another bad decision from the judges, JJ far better in the dance off! Jamie’s number was fun but his technique is shocking and their choreography seems to be similar every week? The only upside tonight was learning Bill’s doing an Enter Sandman tango next week #strictly — becca 🎄 (@cousins_becca) December 6, 2020

But others felt his time had come…

JJ is not as good as the others so its right that he goes home, having an inspiring story is not a reason to save a contestant #Strictly — choneyisland (@choneyisland99) December 6, 2020

This was the right decision!! I’m sad to see JJ go too but it was right for him to go and Shirley did the right thing!! But unfortunately this decision will just make more people hate Jamie for no reason so…🤦 #Strictly — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, last night, JJ found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The star and Amy performed a Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for Musicals Week.

He received a total of 20 points out of 30 from the judges.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told him: “What a way to open the show with that iconic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, my heart was just going with the whole thing.”

JJ and Amy went against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer in the dance-off (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

She continued: “What I’m very impressed with and what I’m realising is I never knew how long your legs were.

“To keep them coordinated with the upper half of your body is no mean feat.

Shirley discovered your legs, I discovered your smile!

“Simple choreography which you executed absolutely spectacularly.”

In addition, Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’ve got to say it was too stop and start for my liking.

“Also on the basic Charleston step, which you did many, you need to try and kick the back of your heel up a little bit more as well.”

JJ failed to impress the judges more than Jamie in the dance-off (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

He added: “The characterisation was very good although I thought you could go a little bit more over the top.

“You have wonderful elevation in your jumps. Such great height, it’s brilliant. Well done.”

Finally, Motsi Mabuse said: “Shirley discovered your legs, I discovered your smile! What a beautiful smile.

“It was a fast dance but you never missed a beat.”

