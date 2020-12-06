Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith was ‘robbed’ of three 10s after her performance last night, say viewers.

The EastEnders actress performed a Jive to Little Shop of Horrors for Musicals week with her professional partner Gorka Marquez on Saturday night.

Following their routine Maisie received a total of 28 points out of 30, bagging a 10 from head judge Shirley Ballas.

Maisie Smith and Gorka performed a Jive on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

What has Strictly Come Dancing viewers said about Maisie Smith?

However, some fans think Maisie should have received three 10s.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Maisie robbed. Should have been all 10s.”

Another said: “Maisie robbed of a perfect score there should’ve been all 10’s.”

Maisie robbed 😭 Should have been all 10s #strictly — Becky Bolton (@beckyshuriea) December 5, 2020

Maisie robbed of a perfect score there should’ve been all 10’s #Strictly — Ethan Aaron King (@ethanaaronking) December 5, 2020

Robbed. Maisie should have been 10s #Strictly — James Donkin (@quizmasterjames) December 5, 2020

A third added: “Robbed. Maisie should have been 10s.”

Meanwhile, others praised Maisie and Gorka’s energetic performance.

One tweeted: “Thoroughly enjoyed @bbcstrictly tonight. Bill [Bailey] and Oti Mabuse were graceful whilst Maisie and Gorka terrific.

“High standard tonight from all. Tomorrow night will be interesting.”

Another wrote: “Lovely high energy dance by Maisie, great fun to watch.”

Fans thought Maisie deserved three 10s from the judges (Credit: BBC)

Last night, Shirley told Maisie following her performance: “I think you did exactly what you wanted to do and that was smashed it.

“What I was more than impressed with is that you’re starting to get your feet in a beautiful, lady-like position.

“That just adds to the beauty you already have.”

Meanwhile, Craig – who gave Maisie a nine – said: “Your energy is absolutely insane. Really complex changes of rhythm that you absolutely nailed.

“Well done, absolutely smashed it.”

Shirley Ballas gave Maisie a score of 10 on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse, who also gave Maisie a nine, added: “I have to say, the rhythmical changes in that was so difficult.

“I loved and adore that. Yes, yes! Keep working on the feet, keep working on those arms.”

