Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman ‘lands BBC chat show’

Strictly season may be coming to an end, but we’re likely to see a lot more Claudia Winkleman on our screens.

The 50-year-old, who has fronted the BBC dance competition with Tess Daly since 2014, is set to front her own chat show.

Strictly host to front a chat show

Insiders have reported she has filmed the pilot for The Claudia Winkleman Show.

The chat show was made with So Television, the team behind the hugely successful Graham Norton Show.

Claudia’s new chat show is thought to have caused a stir at the BBC (Credit: Splash News)

And TV bosses have been left impressed with the pilot, with sources suggesting a full series could be on the way.

“Claudia is fast becoming one of the most popular presenters on the Beeb,” an insider explained.

“Her chat show pilot went down a storm with execs and there is a lot of buzz about it already.”

The source continued to The Sun newspaper: “She has a razor-sharp wit and knows everyone in the industry, so she’d be perfect.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted a spokesperson at BBC for comment.

What else has Claudia Winkleman hosted?

Claudia has an impressive roster of television work outside of Strictly.

Having been on screens since the 90s, she has fronted a variety of TV shows including Sport Relief, The Great British Sewing Bee and the Film programme.

She has a razor-sharp wit and knows everyone in the industry, so she’d be perfect

More recently, she hosts BBC psychological game show, The Traitors.

The series sees a collection of people trying to figure out who is ‘murdering’ the group, all while completing tasks to add money to the winning’s pot.

Claudia has been vocal about how excited she is to be part of the show.

Claudia Winkleman is also hosting The Traitors on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

“It is a game of smarts and it is a game like no other,” she said on Virgin Radio. “I don’t mean smarts as in ‘I’ve got four degrees’.

“It is not a game of luck, it is a game of wit. I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere.”

She continued: “I think lots of people came for the thrill to be on telly and then that changes. It changed that night, then all of a sudden, everybody’s playing a game…

“The traitors are working out who to murder so it can’t come back to them. And then there’s the double bluffs and then the triple bluffs.”

Will Claudia Winkleman leave Strictly?

But for all her successful other projects, Claudia is adamant she won’t be leaving Strictly any time soon.

Speaking with Radio Times, she joked she didn’t know how long she was going to be on the show for, and is leaving it up to bosses to tell her when it’s time to quit.

“[I will be hosting] until they tell me to pick up my bottle of fake tan and leave,” she joked, before adding: “I don’t plan ahead. I couldn’t tell you what I’m having for lunch tomorrow.”

Who left Strictly Come Dancing?

However, Kym Marsh has reached the end of her time on Strictly, after she ended up in the dance off.

Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity eliminated on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Facing off against Molly Rainford, the judges were split on who should be sent home.

Head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save TV presenter Molly, which resulted in Kym sent home with partner Graziano Di Prima.

“I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years,” Kym said after she was eliminated. “I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.”

Read more: Strictly star Claudia Winkleman had to do something she ‘felt very uncomfortable with’ hosting new show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.