The Strictly Come Dancing results are in and Kym Marsh has become the 10th celebrity to depart the ballroom.

Musicals week on Friday December 2 saw Kym and partner Graziano Di Prima return after a week off due to COVID.

However, it was to be their last performance after they faced Molly Rainford in the dance-off and three judges opted to send Kym home.

Molly and her pro partner, Carlos Gu, had danced a Charleston, while Kym and Graz did a cha cha.

Both couples found themselves in the bottom two and danced for a second time. It was then over to the judges to vote.

Graziano and Kym had returned after a week of illness (Credit: BBC)

The judges vote on the Strictly results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Molly and Carlos, saying: “It’s always so difficult at this point of the competition, because both couples danced brilliantly, I don’t want to see either couple go.

“I am really splitting hairs, but the couple I want to save, based just on the best dance tonight for me is Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed: “First of all, I want to say to both of you, that you can be so so proud of yourselves.

“You’ve both been so great and amazing. I’m going to base my decision on this dance off and I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton Du Beke, however, chose to save Kym and Graziano.

Explaining his decision, Anton said: “As you’d expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance off was incredible, I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple raised their game with a freedom which they didn’t have on Friday night, and because of that I am going to save Kym and Graziano.”

With two votes to Molly and Carlos, and one to Kym and Graziano it meant Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote.

She went for Molly and Carlos, saying: “Well first of all huge congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced exquisitely.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to make. But based on this dance and this dance alone, I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Kym spoke fondly of the show (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh exits Strictly

Host Tess Daly then spoke to Kym about her time on the show.

Kym said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here.

“I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been. This show is just wonderful. It shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Kym’s supportive family were also on her mind as she said: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going.

“When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot. My grandchildren are so proud.”

Graziano also had only gushing sentiments to say about Kym.

“I will be part of your family forever,” he said.

“We became friends from the very first day. I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”

Many fans felt Carlos and Molly should have been sent home (Credit: BBC)

Fans furious over Strictly results

Fans at home thought it was the wrong decision as Molly has been in the dance off too many times before. They thought it was about time the judges sent her home as the public obviously aren’t connecting with her.

“Nah this is a joke!! When will the judges realise the public don’t like her! Put her home!! Gutted for Kym and Graziano! I really wanted to see them in the semis!!” said one.

“There’s something about Carlos too as well as Molly that just I don’t know. They both rub me up the wrong way. I haven’t warmed to either of them. Clearly the public don’t like her,” agreed one more.

A third said: “Wrong result however the judges imo overmarked Molly and underscored Kim so the dance off was always going to go Molly’s way.”

“How many times must Molly be in the dance off without getting sent home? I don’t agree with the result at all,” said someone else.

Another added: “I’m sad for the one who left, I think it should’ve been the other one.”

“I love Molly but how many chances is she going to get?” questioned someone else.

“Definitely the wrong decision!! If Molly is constantly in the dance off why on earth does she keep getting saved by the judges? Kym was way better than Molly. Kym is a way better dancer than her. Definitely wrong decision,” stated another.

The semi finals will air next weekend, though due to the World Cup, Strictly will air on Sunday night and the results show on Monday.

Do you think the right person went? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.