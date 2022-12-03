Strictly host Claudia Winkleman raises a finger
TV

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman had to do something she ‘felt very uncomfortable with’ hosting new show

The Strictly presenter doesn't like being mean

By Robert Leigh

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman has opened up about being “mean” on TV.

Claudia, 50, appeared on Friday (December 2) evening’s episode of The Graham Norton Show to chat about her new show.

The telly fave sat alongside other guests Jamie Oliver, George Takei and Kristin Scott Thomas for a chat with Graham.

And The Traitors star admitted she was compelled to do something she felt “very uncomfortable with” for her latest role.

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly sign off
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman was on the box more than once on Friday evening (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman on Graham Norton

In The Traitors, reality game show contestants selected by Claudia plot to ‘murder’ fellow players without their knowledge. They also try to steal the prize money.

Within the nail-biting psychological adventure game, Claudia controls the players like puppets. And her role couldn’t be more unlike her position as the supportive backstage interviewer she is already loved for on Strictly.

Furthermore, Claudia indicated to interviewer Graham Norton that she found aspects of her part in the show rather troubling.

Claudia Winkleman in promo shots for The Traitors on BBC One
Claudia Winkleman talked mysteriously about The Traitors (Credit: BBC One)

On feeling ‘very uncomfortable’

She said cryptically: “I am not always mean but I did have to do something at the beginning that I felt very uncomfortable with.”

Claudia also said of the competitors taking part in The Traitors: “I loved them all but I knew too much about everyone so had to stay separate from them all.”

I am not always mean but I did have to do something at the beginning that I felt very uncomfortable with.

She also suggested she rejected the reality games show job offer when it was first offered.

However, she now feels fortunate for the opportunity coming her way.

Claudia went on: “I initially said no but then watched the Dutch version and I wept. I loved it so much and said, ‘Please let me do it.’ I was so lucky to do it.”

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman looks perplexed
Fans weren’t completely won over by what Claudia Winkleman wore on the Beeb before her appearance on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing: What Claudia Winkleman Wore

Turning up on Graham Norton’s sofa wasn’t Claudia’s first appearance on BBC One on Friday night.

She was also present earlier in the evening for the rescheduled episode of Strictly.

However, viewers were split over the shimmering, gold and pink tiger stripe suit she was wearing for her regular gig.

“I want Claudia’s suit #Strictly,” declared one admirer on Twitter.

Another social media user echoed that thought: “I need Claudia’s suit #Strictly.”

While a third person said: “I really like Claudia’s spangly suit #Strictly.”

However, others weren’t convinced.

“Claudia’s suit is awful! #Strictly,” one person insisted.

“Claudia wearing bacofoil summer 2023 range #Strictly,” joked another.

And someone else contributed: “Well Tess looks like a banana and Claudia hasn’t changed from her pyjamas #Strictly.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight, Saturday December 3, at 5.40pm on BBC One. The Graham Norton Show next airs on Friday December 9 on BBC One at 10.55pm. And the next episode of The Traitors is on BBC One on Tuesday December 6 at 9pm.

