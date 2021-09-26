Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have called for a judges shake up and want Anton du Beke to replace Bruno Tonioli permanently.

Series 19 of the show got underway on Saturday (September 25) with the first live instalment.

Anton, 55, has hung up his dancing shoes after 17 years as a professional on the show to fill in as a judge for the season – and viewers couldn’t be happier.

Anton has hung up his dancing shoes to join the judges on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anton has slipped into one of the coveted judges seats after Bruno had to back out of his role due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

But now viewers of the dance competition are so impressed with Anton’s judging style that they want him to stay forever.

What did Strictly Come Dancing fans say about the judges?

Fans took to Twitter to share their views on his new role – and the scorecards were exceptional.

One wrote: “Definitely prefer Anton than Bruno as a judge, can we keep him please Strictly?”

Another added: “Seriously, who’s still missing Bruno? Anton du Beke is a breath of fresh air.”

Bruno Tonioli is missing from the show due to COVID restrictions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third chipped in: “The only time Anton hasn’t driven me mad on Strictly Come Dancing is when he’s a judge. It was the best decision ever made. He looks good, he knows what he’s talking about, he’s not being the joke act and he’s not Bruno!”

A fourth continued: “Anton (successfully, and rightly) trying not to be Bruno with his scoring. Big fan of Anton as a judge. Didn’t like him as a dancer, but I’ve liked him as a judge from his cameos last year.”

And the praise for Anton didn’t stop there, with viewers continuing to heap the compliments on him as he made his judgements on this year’s batch of celebrity hopefuls.

One posted: “I’m very pleased with Anton du Beke as a judge. I was so over Bruno‘s style and “act.”

Another added: “What a brilliant week one show that was. Feel Tom and Tilly were a wee bit undermarked mind you and suffered from being on so early but all in all what a great show.

“Oh and I do not miss Bruno one bit… I much prefer Anton.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.30 pm on BBC One.

