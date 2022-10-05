Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood questions whether contestant has had ‘secret experience’ after performance

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has questioned whether one contestant has had secret dance experience after his first-week performance.

Hamza Yassin came top of the leaderboard in week one, and Craig has shared his theory as to why this might have happened.

Craig shared his thoughts on the competition (Credit: BBC)

Craig on Strictly Come Dancing 2022

After two weeks of dancing, Strictly judge Craig has shared his thoughts on this year’s competition so far.

Writing in Best Magazine, he pointed out that he was “very nice” by his own standards in the first live show.

He said that he thought he would go in “light” and give the celebrities some confidence and a “false sense of security”.

However, he admitted that he is back to normal now.

Craig then went on to discuss some of the contestants and their performances.

“Hamza is blowing me away. Either he’s had dance experience or he’s just … a genius!” he wrote.

Hamza was praised by Craig (Credit: BBC)

Craig on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Hamza

Craig then continued his praise of Hamza.

“He’s doing proper heel leads, and now he’s shown he can do Latin, too. Some people do surprise you,” he gushed.

“His dancing isn’t flashy, it’s just technically brilliant. Just WOW!”

Despite Craig’s praise of the Countryfile star’s dancing, his second performance didn’t get as many rave reviews from Craig’s fellow judges.

Shirley Ballas described Hamza’s second dance as “a little bit back weighted and that’s why it felt a bit heavy”.

Motsi Mabuse then said: “I think you didn’t do a bad job. Look up and try to keep that centre in, push Hamza push.”

Hamza and his partner, Jowita, picked up 24 points in the end.

The star has been given some advice by a former pro (Credit: BBC)

Hamza offered advice by former Strictly pro

Yesterday saw former Strictly pro dancer Joanne Cliffton impart some advice on Hamza and Will Mellor.

Writing in the Express, she said: “Some who stood out last week, like Will and Hamza, didn’t shine as bright this week, but it’s only week two.”

She then continued, writing: “They need to come back with a bang next week to stay in the game.”

She then went on to explain that the most dangerous place to be on the leaderboard is right in the middle.

Joanne explained that people will vote for those at the top because they’re amazing, and those at the bottom because they want to save them.

However, those in the middle may end up getting ignored, which doesn’t bode well for their future on the show.

“You have to be memorable. Whether it’s your actual dancing, a certain step, a costume, a facial expression, or an energy, make sure you stand out,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 8 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

