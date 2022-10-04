Strictly stars Hamza Yassin and Will Mellor issued warning after Week 2 performances

Strictly stars Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin have been issued a warning after their week two performances.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Joanne Clifton had some advice to impart to the duo ahead of week three.

Kaye and Kai became the first couple to be eliminated this series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 latest

This weekend’s episodes of Strictly saw the celebrities face their first public vote.

Molly Rainford and her dance partner, Carlos Gu, picked up the highest score on Saturday, bagging 34 points for their Quickstep.

Meanwhile, three couples picked up just 22 points, placing them all joint-last.

Sunday’s episode saw two of those couples face each other in the dance-off.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova went up against Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington in the hope of living to see another week of competition.

Ultimately, Matt and Nadiya emerged victorious, with the judges voting to save them over Kaye and Kai.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy,” Kaye said after being eliminated.

Joanne had some advice for Hamza (Credit: BBC)

Joanne Cliffton on Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin

After last weekend’s results, former Strictly pro dancer Joanne has shared her thoughts on the competition.

Writing in the Express, she gave her opinion on some of the performances, as well as Kaye’s exit.

Joanne was full of praise for Molly, branding her “incredible”.

She also had a lot of positives to say about Ellie Simmonds, saying that her Waltz was so “beautiful” that it made her emotional.

Joanne also wrote that Tyler West was “great” and that Richie Anderson “really excelled”.

In her rankings, she placed Molly and Carlos’ performance top, giving them a score of seven.

Tyler and Dianne Buswell came second, whilst Ellie and Nikita Kuzmin were third.

Will and Nancy were warned by Joanne (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor warned over Strictly

Joanne then had a warning for two Strictly stars in particular – Will and Hamza.

“Some who stood out last week, like Will and Hamza, didn’t shine as bright this week, but it’s only week two,” she said.

“They need to come back with a bang next week to stay in the game,” she continued.

Joanne then went on to provide some advice on how to make an impression on the show.

She explained that the most dangerous place to be is in the middle of the leaderboard. People will vote for those at the top or the bottom, but the middle may be ignored.

“You have to be memorable. Whether it’s your actual dancing, a certain step, a costume, a facial expression, or an energy, make sure you stand out,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday (October 8) at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

