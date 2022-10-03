Kaye Adams hits back at claims over her Strictly Come Dancing exit

Strictly star Kaye Adams has hit back at claims over her show exit this morning (October 3, 2022).

The 59-year-old was the first person to be eliminated from the BBC dancing competition on Sunday night.

She took to Twitter to slam one cruel troll who said that she wasn’t “good” and was the reason why she was kicked off of Strictly Come Dancing.

One user tweeted: “Sadly the 6 million Scots never voted for you, maybe it’s because you’re not that good so please don’t say you were put out because you’re ‘Scottish.'”

The TV presenter then hit back at the claims and replied: “I would never dream of saying any such thing. As I said last night on live TV, it was the right result. Have a lovely day.”

I would never dream of saying any such thing, Hugh. As I said last night on live tv, it was the right result. Have a lovely day https://t.co/zWjHNynw2E — Kaye Adams (@kayeadams) October 3, 2022

Kaye Adams hits back at Strictly exit claims

Followers of the star jumped to her defence. Fellow Strictly co-star and comedienne Jayde Adams said: “Another day, another clever woman on TV getting online abuse from men who disappoint frequently.”

Another person commended: “Gutted you left Kaye! I thought you tried your hardest and was so looking forward to seeing you progress.”

A third wrote: “You were wonderful Kaye! I certainly couldn’t do that! Great experience though and huge fun, albeit stressful. Well done.”

Another added: “Och don’t listen to him!!! I love watching it but it’s a dancing show. I’m disappointed you went out but I’m sure there were lots of Scots who voted for you Kaye. He’s taking it far too seriously, there would have been lots of Bros fans voting for Matt.”

A fifth simply said: “How rude no need for that #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Loose Women star Kaye Adams scored 26 out of 40 with her Charleston in week two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022 first elimination

Kaye and her dancing pro partner Kai Widdrington were the first couple to leave the show.

She scored 26 points out of 40 from the judges after she performed a Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine.

The TV presenter was in the bottom two alongside Bros singer Matt Goss, 54, and his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova, 33, where they performed a Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

Despite head judge Shirley Ballas opting to save Kaye, fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood voted to save Matt.

Speaking to host Tess Daly after the elimination, Kaye admitted she did “make mistakes”.

Matt Goss was in the bottom two alongside Kaye Adams in the first elimination (Credit: Splash)

Kaye added: “I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.

“It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door.”

Which other celebs are taking part in this year’s Strictly?

Other celebs taking part in the 2022 series include actor and Coronation Street star Will Mellor, actress and singer Kym Marsh and Paralympian champion Ellie Simmonds.

This weekend, the remaining celebrities will take part in the popular movie week special with another celeb set to leave the dancing competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 8 at 6:30pm on BBC One.

