Strictly Come Dancing has been cancelled next Saturday night and fans are not happy.

Due to the World Cup, the Strictly semi final will not air on Saturday December 10.

Instead viewers will have to wait a whole 24 hours to see the live performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

When is Strictly on next week after Saturday show is cancelled?

The dancing contest has confirmed the semi final will air on Sunday December 11 at 7.15pm.

The Strictly results show will then be on on Monday December 12 at 8.15pm.

It means Saturday night’s viewing will be very different for loyal fans!

And those fans are not impressed with the news.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022,02-12-2022,TX11 LIVE SHOW,TX11,Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal,BBC,Guy Levy

Fans react

After the show announced the news on Sunday night, fans reacted to the Instagram post.

“Why not just put it on BBC Two for everyone who doesn’t want to watch the football?!?” asked one.

“Move the football not Strictly!” said another.

A third added: “Nooooooo stop bloody changing it ffs. I like my Saturday Strictly nights.”

“Just but the blinkin football on BBC Two and stop messing with the dancing,” agreed someone else.

Another shouted: “It’s UNACCEPTABLE THAT FOOTBALL HAS INTERRUPTED STRICTLY!”

“This is ridiculous. Use one of the other BBC channels. No one wants to watch Strictly on a work/school night,” agreed someone else.

Molly and Kym had to dance off (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the Strictly semi final?

Last night saw Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima eliminated. They lost the dance off to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all chose to send Kym home. However, Anton Du Beke had decided to save her and eliminate Molly.

But with three judges to one, Kym time had come.

Kym said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here.

“I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been. This show is just wonderful. It shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Kym’s exit leaves Molly, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Fleur East and Hamza Yassin battling it out for a place in the final.

Helen’s performance was hailed ‘the dance of the series’ by many (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton destroy her ex

Meanwhile viewers were thrilled when Helen Skelton seemingly sent a message to her ex-husband with her outstanding performance.

Mum-of-three Helen split from her husband Richie Myler back in April, after nine years together.

Since breaking up, reports have claimed that Richie is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

But during Helen’s near-perfect Couple’s Choice with pro partner Gorka Marquez on Friday night (December 2) she seemingly gave her ex the middle finger.

Strictly Come Dancing airs next Sunday, December 11, at 7.15pm on BBC One. The results show airs on Monday, December 12, at 8.15om on BBC One.

Are you angry Strictly has been cancelled on Saturday night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.